Teen Mom 2: Is Chris Lopez’s dad trying to flirt with Bariki Smith’s mom Shen?

Chris Lopez’s dad made his move on Bariki Smith’s mom Shen via social media Pic credit: @mommashensworld/Instagram/MTV

It looks like sparks could be flying between two Teen Mom 2 grandparents.

Chris Lopez’s dad, otherwise known as Coach Busta, was trying to flirt with Bariki Smith’s mom, Shen on social media.

Shen shared a photo of herself wearing a form-fitting, off the shoulder dress complete with two large slits, one up the side of each leg.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Coach Busta was quick to comment on the post and wrote, “D**N MA!!!! U SHOWING OFF MUCH LEG!!!!! IS IT LIKE THAT??”

He added a fire and heart emoji to his comment and it looked like he was trying to be flirty with momma Shen.

After seeing the comment, Teen Mom 2 fans wasted no time sharing their opinions and Bar even chimed in about someone going after his mom.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Teen Mom 2 fans weigh in after Coach Busta flirted with momma Shen

A Teen Mom gossip page shared the entire exchange between Coach Busta and Shen and fans were loving every second of it.

One fan felt that the two of them needed to be on the show, while another fan agreed but thought the grandparents needed their own spin-off.

Fans think the Teen Mom 2 grandparents need a spin-off Pic credit: @roamifshewantsto @lexileeexx/Instagram

Another fan commented and thought the entire exchange was hysterical and encouraged Coach Busta to “shoot his shot.”

A fan encourages Coach Busta to go for it Pic credit: @steff_uh_knee/Instagram

Fans weren’t the only ones chiming in about the flirtatious moment as Bar shared his thoughts about Coach Busta coming after his mother as well.

Bar wrote, “buddy be really trying.”

Bar weighs in on the situation Pic credit: @barbadbreed/Instagram

Coach Busta wrote back to him with a series of crying laughing emojis.

Coach Busta responds to Bar Pic credit: @bustaloper4/Instagram

Coach Busta chimes in on his flirtatious comment

After everyone continued to poke fun at the situation, Coach Busta finally chimed in and went back and forth with teenmomshaderoom.

Shen replied to the post’s original caption that read, “Chris come get yo daddy,”

Shen said, “Right [crying laughing emojis]”

Shen chimes in Pic credit: @mommashensworld/Instagram

Seeing this comment, Coach Busta replied to Shen and said, “REALLY [crying laughing emojis] yo she really be on her troll game!!!! & U co-signing her mess? Lol [crying laughing emojis]”

The Teen Mom gossip page replied and said, “Listen we are all friends here just laugh and take a shot lol.”

Coach Busta chimes in on the situation Pic credit: @bustaloper4 @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Coach Busta showed that he had a sense of humor and was able to laugh at the whole situation as he replied, “oh I’m good Ma!! I think it’s funny to be honest!! [crying laughing emoji] I would rather take that smoke then my son or grands… We cool tho. I been told u how I rock with u!! Have a blessed start of the week!!!!!!! [heart emoji] [crying laughing emoji]”

Coach Busta responds to gossip page Pic credit: @bustaloper4/Instagram

It seems as though everyone was trying to have fun with the situation, but based on Coach Busta’s comment to Shen, he may have the hots for the Teen Mom 2 grandma.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.