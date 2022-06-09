Teen Mom 2: Is Briana DeJesus planning to sell her ‘feet pics’ online?

Briana teased selling feet pics online under the guise of “asking for a friend.” Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently asked her followers for advice about selling “feet pics” online.

Briana is no stranger to baring her body parts online to make a buck. She joined OnlyFans last year then boasted about being a top creator on the platform.

She vowed never to share any nude pics, however, and when a critic compared her to Farrah Abraham, she fired back, “Farrah is another type of breed. I don’t have any nudes on OF. Nor will I ever do porn …”

Is Briana DeJesus looking to sell pics of her feet online?

Now, it seems Briana might be exploring selling pics of her feet and playing it off as though she was asking for a friend.

Briana took to her Twitter account last weekend to ask her followers, “What website do y’all use to sell feet pics? Asking for a friend 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Briana’s Twitter followers had plenty of differing reactions to her post.

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Briana asking about ‘feet pics’

One follower replied and jokingly surmised who the “friend” might be who Briana was referring to: “Let me guess… Jenelle [Evans]? Her OF is taking a nose dive and she’s looking for a foot parachute.”

Another follower bashed Briana for her tweet and accused her of being a bully.

They wrote, “Wow. You’ll do anything for money won’t you? Get a second job. A real one. Maybe then you won’t have time to worry about other peoples lives and be a bully.”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

One of Briana’s followers didn’t pass any judgment and lightheartedly asked, “Can you make legit money on there? Any tips? Lol.”

“Asking to pass on some good money making advice to KAIL??” asked another follower, mocking Briana’s long-lasting feud with her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kail Lowry.

Another comment wasted no time insulting Briana: “No one wants to see your nasty bear claws.”

Last spring, Briana told her fans that she earned over $10,000 in her first week as a creator on OnlyFans. She said her goal was to use her earnings from the NSFW platform to buy a second home.

She has also hinted at sharing feet pics and videos in the past. Last year, Briana tagged Teen Mom in a tweet and asked them, “Would y’all fire me if I made a video of me sucking my own toes? Cause everyone keeps asking for that video.”

Briana first advertised foot pics in March 2021 when she used the hashtag #feetdom to draw attention to her OnlyFans page. For the time being, it looks as though she has deactivated her OnlyFans, so perhaps she was testing the waters before diving back in.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.