Teen Mom 2: Inside Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s laidback Maine honeymoon

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are honeymooning in Bar Harbor, Maine, five years after they tied the knot.

Jenelle and David wed in September 2017, but they’re just now celebrating their nuptials.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jenelle and David left North Carolina behind for a romantic getaway to the northeast on their “official” honeymoon.

Jenelle shared plenty of photos and videos on social media from her and David’s time in Bar Harbor.

The former reality TV star and her husband have enjoyed food and wine tastings, explored the beautiful fall scenery in Maine, and even went glamping.

Taking to TikTok, Jenelle shared a video of herself and David during a wine tasting as they were seated across from each other at their table overlooking the quaint town. For their day out, Jenelle sported an orange velvet dress with a plunging V-neck and matched her eyeshadow to her outfit, and showed off her fresh French manicure.

Jenelle and David also did a food tour, which she posted on Instagram, and told her fans, “Never thought in my life I would push myself to try a #foodtour but we did and don’t regret it! 😋🍽️🍷 Great experience and had so much fun, even though I hate seafood.”

For their food-tasting adventure, Jenelle and David went more casual with their looks, donning matching beanies. Jenelle wore her glasses and a cozy Sherpa jacket for the outing.

Changing things up, Jenelle and David headed to a campsite where they glamped in a fancy tent with all the amenities of a hotel room. Jenelle gave her fans a tour of the inside on TikTok and shared more photos on her IG.

Jenelle went fall casual once again for the IG share, opting for a tan-colored, ribbed jacket paired with jeans and walking boots, putting her long hair in a high ponytail, and again sporting her glasses.

Jenelle posed along the side streets of Bar Harbor in another IG post, holding a warm cup of coffee and again showing off her comfy autumn style in a black beanie, black jacket, jeans, and leather walking boots.

“Fall is here, so this beanie isn’t coming off 🍃🍂,” Jenelle told her 3.1M followers.

Jenelle and David seemingly on the mend after she bad-mouthed him on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Jenelle and David’s honeymoon comes on the heels of Jenelle bad-mouthing her husband during a cameo appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Jenelle complained to Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline that David wasn’t working, leaving her as the sole breadwinner in the family.

However, Jenelle later covered her tracks, telling her fans that she and David are “doing much better” now, which looks to be the case, judging by her recent social media activity.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.