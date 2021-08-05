Teen Mom 2 fans wonder why Briana DeJesus counted her blessings but left out fiance Javier

Are Briana and Javi having problems in their relationship? Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has Teen Mom 2 fans scratching their heads after she failed to include her fiance, Javi Gonzalez, in her list of things for which she’s thankful.

In May, Briana announced that she was engaged to Javi Gonzalez — not to be confused with Javi Marroquin.

Javi is a Florida-based tattoo artist who gave Briana a full sleeve arm tattoo in December 2020.

Briana and Javi proved they were getting serious in their relationship in May when the two were spotted in New York City’s Times Square for the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping.

The duo had sparked breakup rumors on at least one occasion when Briana was spotted without her engagement ring.

Briana later explained that she was still with Javi, but her ring was at the jeweler, being upgraded. “Javi and I are 100% together and we are happy. In fact, he went to the store to upgrade my ring today,” Briana said.

Briana DeJesus leaves out fiance Javi Gonzalez

Now, Briana is sparking rumors once again that things are over between herself and her fiance Javi.

Briana went on a Twitter spree and showed her gratitude for the people and things in her life. Curiously missing from her tweet, though, was Javi.

“I am not perfect and yes my life is filled with issues but they are so minor. I have a paid off home, a mother and sister who LOVE ME AND MY KIDS. Beautiful, healthy kids! Food in my fridge, savings account, two jobs! I am stable in all aspects and that is so rewarding!” Briana tweeted.

Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Shade Room shared the tweet, and some keen-eyed Teen Mom 2 fans noticed that Javi was omitted from Briana’s praise.

One fan commented on Briana’s tweet and picked up that Javi wasn’t mentioned. They wrote, “Did her and [her fiance] Javi 2.0 break up? You would think she would include his presence in her life in her posting about all of her blessings[.]”

Another fan picked up on the absence of Javi’s name in Briana’s tweet and commented, “Nothing about Javier though 🤔🤔🤔”

Is the Teen Mom 2 star’s engagement on the rocks?

Javi made his “grand appearance” on Teen Mom 2 this season, most recently on the reunion episode. Briana’s older sister Brittany grilled Javi in a rapid-fire style Q&A on stage, but he handled it with stride.

Interestingly, both Briana and Javi have stopped following each other on social media. Additionally, Javi removed the word “ENGAGED” and the 💍 emoji from his Instagram profile. It looks like, as of now, this story is to be continued.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.