Teen Mom 2 fans slam Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera for issuing ‘fake’ apology after joking about COVID-19

Vee Rivera and Kail Lowry came under fire by Teen Mom 2 fans for an "insincere" apology.

Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera haven’t convinced Teen Mom 2 fans that their apology for joking about COVID-19 was sincere.

Both Kail and Vee contracted COVID-19 after Kail believed she brought the virus home after a two-week-long vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Kail and all four of her sons tested positive for the virus, and Kail unknowingly spread it to her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, before she received a positive diagnosis.

Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera apologize for insensitive remarks about COVID-19

Both ladies have since recovered from COVID-19, but they stirred up controversy with their podcast listeners when they joked and made “insensitive” remarks about the virus.

In a podcast episode originally named “Quarantine Queens,” Kail and Vee joked about contracting COVID-19. But the way they handled joking about the virus upset some listeners, and they eventually renamed the episode “Movie Remakes: Nostalgia or Nah-stalgia?” and issued an apology for being “offensive.”

“While we’re podcasting, Vee and I wanted to get on here to say we are incredibly sorry for last week’s episode,” Kail told her and Vee’s listeners on a new podcast episode titled “Co-Parenting vs Parallel Parenting.” Kail added, “We definitely didn’t mean to offend anybody.”

Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail and Vee’s apology ‘fake’

But now, Teen Mom 2 fans are accusing Kail and Vee of being “fake” in their apology. Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared an audio clip from Kail and Vee’s Baby Mamas No Drama podcast episode and Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out.

One critic felt that Kail and Vee only issued an apology because they received so much backlash and called their apology “fake.”

“Only apologizing bc folks were going IN on them…they are old enough to know better so girl bye with this fake a** apology👋🏾,” their comment read.

Was Kail and Vee's apology "fake"?

Did Kail and Vee feel pressured to apologize?

Another critic called the co-hosts’ apology “insincere” and commented, “Can’t take that insincere apology. She thinks its a joke to [have] covid. Even told Chris she hopes he gets it.”

The comment referenced one of Kail’s three baby daddies, Chris Lopez, who revealed on his own podcast that Kail told him, “I hope you get COVID.”

Teen Mom 2 fans found Kail and Vee's apology "insincere."

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 spoke up, and felt that Kail and Vee only apologized because they felt pressured into it.

“Y’all not sorry y’all just saying it cause people telling u to apologize,” the critic commented.

Were Kail and Vee pressured into apologizing?

Shortly after Kail and Vee recorded their podcast episode, claiming to be “Covid Queens,” Teen Mom 2 fans demanded they issue an apology. But now that they’ve apologized, what does it mean if so many find it to be “insincere” or “fake”?

Kail and Vee have both since recovered from COVID-19 and are back at recording their podcast together after a brief falling out.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.