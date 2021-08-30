Teen Mom 2 fans question whether Jade Cline’s surgery was worth the pain and suffering

Was Jade Cline’s Brazilian butt lift surgery worth the pain and suffering she endured? Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline underwent a painful Brazilian butt lift surgery last season on Teen Mom 2 and fans of the show are wondering whether her pain and suffering were worth it.

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched as Jade recovered in excruciating pain after her Brazilian butt lift and 360° liposuction surgery.

The 24-year-old reality TV star moaned in agony as she waited for her parents to return with her prescription pain medication and even called 911 at one point because the pain became intolerable.

Since she’s healed from the surgery, Jade has taken every opportunity she has to show off the results from her total body transformation.

Jade has been taking a lot more sultry photos to share on social media, showing off her curvier new body.

Teen Mom 2 fans discuss whether Jade Cline’s surgery was worth the pain

Recently, Jade shared some pics on her Instagram Stories, posing in a black one-piece swimsuit with cut-outs near her midsection, looking confident with her new voluptuous physique.

Teen Mom 2 fans noticed Jade’s sultry pics and wondered if the pain and suffering she endured was worth the end result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Mom (@teenmom.tea) Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared screenshots of Jade’s pics on their page, and fans of the show discussed whether it was worth the agony Jade endured.

“that she almost died for….” read one comment about Jade’s surgery and new figure.

“All I think of is the terrible pain she went through, not worth it to me,” said another Teen Mom 2 fan.

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

One Teen Mom 2 fan came to Jade’s defense and thought people should stop hating on Jade.

“People love hating whether she had surgery or not she looks great 🤷🏾‍♀️she paid for it they’re her curves. Stop hating and get you some. Damn!” their comment said.

Another critic mocked Jade’s body after surgery and wrote, “Her paid for, knifed out curves…lol[.]”

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 asked, “Was it worth all the [pain] And living in hell for 2 weeks 😢🤷🏼‍♀️”

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

Jade Cline continues to work on herself

Jade recently admitted that she’s been working on other areas of her life, other than her appearance. The mom of one said that the current state of her mental health has her feeling like “the best” version of herself.

This isn’t the first time Jade’s surgery results have become the topic of discussion. Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Jade got “ripped off” on her Brazilian butt lift after a video of her twerking less them feeling less than impressed.

In addition to working on improving her body and her mental state, Jade debuted a new platinum blonde hairstyle while she films scenes for next season’s Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.