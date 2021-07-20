Teen Mom 2 fans call out Briana DeJesus for talking about Luis in front of Stella

Teen Mom 2 viewers threw shade at Briana DeJesus for talking about her daughter Stella’s dad Luis in front of her. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 came under fire when fans of the show called her out for talking about her baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, in front of their daughter, Stella.

Briana and Luis found out that Briana was pregnant with their daughter, Stella, after only dating for one month in 2017.

Briana was hopeful that Luis would turn out to be a good dad to Stella, but her hopes were let down when Luis continually no-showed their daughter.

After nearly four years of Luis’ absence in Stella’s life, Briana decided to take action in the latest clip from this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Briana informed her mom, Roxanne, that she spoke with a lawyer about her possible rights involving Stella and Luis.

During the entire conversation between Briana and Roxanne, Stella was in the room, hearing everything they were saying.

Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t think Briana DeJesus should talk about Luis in front of Stella

Teen Mom 2 fans felt it was inappropriate of Briana to discuss an adult issue in Stella’s presence, especially because her father was the topic of conversation.

“[You shouldn’t] be talking about that stuff in front of Stella? 😕🥴” wrote one fan of the episode.

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 commented about Briana talking about adult topics in front of her daughters, Nova and Stella.

“I don’t know why they keep on [talking] about stuff like this in front of the girls,” their comment read.

“Briana… your daughter doesn’t need to know that her father is absent. Send her to another room, while you and ghetto [Roxanne] bash him,” commented another fan of the show.

Briana regrets forcing Stella to have a relationship with Luis

After last week’s episode, Briana had a change of heart about forcing Stella to have a relationship with Luis. When Briana watched the episode back, she regretted punishing Stella for not wanting to hang out with her dad.

Briana has often caught flak from Teen Mom 2 fans for treating her baby daddies unfairly. Although Nova’s dad, Devoin Austin, is present in Nova’s (and Stella’s) life, Briana still drags him for not being good enough as a father while seemingly letting Luis slide.

Earlier this year, Briana revealed that Luis’ side of the family has only reached out to Stella three times since the four-year-old was born. And as she promised her fans, Briana said of hiring a lawyer to sort out her issues with Luis, “Keep watching teen mom 2 and you’ll see what I end up doing.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.