Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail Lowry ‘childish’ for asking about her children’s whereabouts on vacation

Was Kail Lowry being “childish” with a question she asked about co-parenting? Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry stirred up some controversy with some Teen Mom 2 fans when she asked a question about disclosing a child’s location to their parents.

The 29-year-old MTV star asked her followers a question about co-parenting, and it shocked some fans of the show.

On her Instagram Stories, Kail asked her fans, “COPARENTS only: when requesting vacation days, do you disclose vacation days with the other parents? Why or why not[?]”

Kail, who recently recovered from COVID-19, then corrected her question on the next slide, which read, “I meant do you disclose LOCATION* my bad[.]”

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared screenshots of Kail’s Instagram story slides, and other fans of Teen Mom 2 commented on the question.

Teen Mom Chatter captioned the post, “#KailLowry wants to know if people share their vacation location with coparents. 🤦‍♀️ could that be any more dumb? It isn’t about you, it’s about the kids and unless it’s a safety concern – why would the other parent not have a right to know where their kid(s) are at? Seems childish as hell. What are your thoughts?”

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail Lowry’s question

“Of course!” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan of Kail’s question.

Another critic asked, “Why the [f**k] wouldn’t you !? Is she serious!? If you taking my kids somewhere you better damn well tell my a** where they are ! Not exact address but city/state/ country and maybe hotel they’re at . Like wtf ??”

Some of Kail’s critics were outraged by her question. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

One fan referred to Kail as “beyond childish” for her question and they commented, “She’s beyond childish. We know this 🙄😭”

Others were surprised that Kail would ask such a question, and wrote, “How is this even an actual question? Why would you NOT disclose that information?”

Teen Mom 2 fans called Kail “childish.” Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

“Yes because if something happens to you guys while on vacation the dad deserves to know where in the world there child is. Same as would she if Chris took her son’s to another country smh she’s just being a C You Next Tuesday!!” wrote another of Kail’s critics.

Kail Lowry struggles with co-parenting and three baby daddies

It’s possible that Kail was asking the question to use on a future episode of one of her podcasts, either Coffee Convos or Baby Mamas No Drama. It’s also a possibility that Kail was referring to one of her baby daddies not disclosing a vacation location. But judging from the comments, most Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Kail was asking for herself.

Kail shares four kids between her three baby daddies. She shares son Isaac, 12, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

Kail seems to have mended her co-parenting relationships with Jo and Javi, but still struggles with her ex, Chris. In fact, Chris admitted that co-parenting with Kail is the “worst job in the world.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.