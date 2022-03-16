Teen Mom 2 fans bash Briana DeJesus for leaving fiance Javi Gonzalez behind to record Chris Lopez’s podcast

Briana DeJesus’ choice to travel to Philadelphia to meet with Chris Lopez while leaving her fiance Javi Gonzalez behind didn’t sit well with Teen Mom 2 viewers. Pic credit: MTV/@javi_tattooz/@chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Briana DeJesus left her now-former fiance Javi Gonzalez behind while she traveled to Philadelphia to meet up with Chris Lopez, and it didn’t sit well with Teen Mom 2 viewers.

During the March 15 episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana traveled from her home state of Florida to Pennsylvania with her BFF Shirley to meet up with Chris.

Briana told her sister Brittany that the trip was for “business,” and claimed it had nothing to do with spiting Kail Lowry amid their years-long feud.

At the time the episode was filmed, Briana was still engaged to Javi Gonzalez, who Teen Mom 2 fans have affectionately nicknamed “Javi 2,” after Briana’s failed relationship with another man by the same name, Javi Marroquin.

Briana said that she told Javi everything she would be doing while in Philadelphia and wasn’t happy that he got jealous that she was spending time away from him.

Teen Mom 2 viewers rip Briana DeJesus for leaving Javi Gonzalez behind to record with Chris Lopez

Following the episode, Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Twitter where they expressed their dismay with Briana choosing to leave Javi behind in order to link up with Chris.

Pic credit: @tawnyfolk/@NorCal_Mendo/@JodieJessJa1/@_toyaabee/Twitter

“Why is Briana always getting into relationships and then not wanting to be responsible for her actions?” asked one disgruntled Teen Mom 2 viewer. “& claiming she doesn’t have time for it? Just don’t get into relationships.”

Another one of Briana’s critics felt as though she distracted from the fact that she wasn’t happy in her engagement to Javi and tried to use Chris as a way to force Javi to end things with her.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Briana is using Chris to piss Javi off so he’ll brk up with her,” their comment read. “Be a grown up Briana and brk up with Javi if u want to, rather than create this drama!!!”

“Briana is transparent as scotch tape,” wrote another Twitter user after the episode. “She wants this chaotic attention to feed her ego…she NEEDS Chris to want her so she can piss off Kail and as an excuse to leave Javi2 looking like the bad guy…whadda buma** move.”

Briana announced her engagement to Javi in May 2021 in a now-deleted TikTok video. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Another critic asked the rhetorical question, “Briana is engaged and spent the weekend with another man & is confused when her man gets mad?!?!?!?!”

Briana’s failed engagement to Javi

During the Season 11 premiere episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana opened up to her BFF Shirley about her engagement to Javi, which only lasted four months. Briana was hoping for more sparks when she got engaged, but was disappointed in the lack of exhilaration she felt.

“It’s not what I thought it was gonna be,” Briana divulged. “I’m expecting like fireworks, butterflies, flames, and I just feel regular [when it comes to] being engaged to him in general.”

Briana announced her engagement to Javi last May before confirming her single status in August. Briana said of her split from Javi, “[It was a] mutual agreement. I got ish I need to work on… I don’t feel it’s fair dragging anyone along while I do those things.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.