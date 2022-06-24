Teen Mom 2: Exes Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau spotted together, spark relationship rumors

Teen Mom 2 viewers discussed whether Javi and Lauren might be back together after the exes came together for a sporting event. Pic credit: @javim9 and @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom 2 fame was spotted with his ex-girlfriend/baby mama Lauren Comeau this week, sparking rumors that the former couple has rekindled their romantic relationship.

Following his divorce from Kail Lowry, Javi met Lauren at a wedding in 2017 and the two began dating before taking a brief break. During their hiatus, Javi hooked up with his Teen Mom 2 castmate, Briana DeJesus.

Javi declared “love at first sight” upon meeting Lauren, and they eventually rekindled their romance in 2018. By May 2018, Lauren had announced she was pregnant with their first child, their now-4-year-old son, Eli. Javi and Lauren got engaged the following year, only to finally split for good in 2021.

Exes Javi Marroquin, Lauren Comeau spotted together, spark relationship rumors

However, Teen Mom 2 fans think the exes might be back on again after seeing a photo Javi shared this week that included Lauren.

On Reddit, one Teen Mom 2 viewer shared the pic, which they titled, “Both flagrant and foul: Javi & Lauren together at the NBA Finals.” Javi shared the pic to his Instagram Stories as he, Lauren, their son Eli, and his 8-year-old son Lincoln (whom he shares with Kail Lowry) attended the NBA playoffs.

Javi also shared some video footage from his, Lauren, Lincoln, and Eli’s time at the game. A screenshot from Javi’s Instagram Stories below shows Eli and Lauren excitedly watching the game from their seats. Javi captioned it, “Eli may not understand how lucky he is, but one day we can tell him he attended the NBA finals 👏🏼”

On the Reddit post, Teen Mom 2 fans discussed Javi and Lauren being spotted together and whether they may have rekindled their romantic relationship.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Javi and Lauren possibly rekindling their romance

“Here we go again….. round and round they go!” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan before joking, “They should seriously just look into polygamy. All those sister wives hate each other too!”

Another Redditor felt that it was a good thing for Eli that Javi and Lauren spent time together with him: “Eh if they aren’t together honestly nothing wrong with this, good for them to coparent for that little guy.” However, they noted that Lauren would be wise not to get back with Javi and added, “If she ever gets back with him however, she’s big dumb.”

“I hope she didn’t go back to this little troll,” read another comment from a Teen Mom 2 fan who clearly isn’t a fan of Javi. “Lauren huneyyyyyyy just use him like how he used you!”

Teen Mom 2 viewers likely remember a couple of seasons ago when Kail Lowry announced during an episode that Javi tried to have sex with her in a Wawa parking lot. Kail was conflicted about whether to tell Lauren or not, but she eventually caught wind of Javi’s wandering eye and they once again called it quits last year, although Javi denied any infidelity on his part.

Following their split, Javi and Lauren continued to make headlines when their drop-offs with Eli turned violent. Last July, Lauren allegedly “punched and hit” Javi, prompting him to get a restraining order. Lauren also filed a restraining order against Javi last summer, claiming she felt “threatened” by her baby daddy.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.