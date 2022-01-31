Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez talks appearing in his own MTV spinoff show

Chris Lopez opened up to his fans about the possibility of his own spinoff show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez revealed whether he’s interested in filming his own spinoff show after his fans encouraged the idea.

Chris Lopez is most well-known as Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy to her two youngest sons, Lux and Creed.

Last year, Chris reportedly signed a contract with MTV, making him a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, alongside Kail.

Previously, Chris wasn’t featured much on the show, per his choice, but now that he’ll be debuting during next season’s Teen Mom 2, his fans were curious about how involved he’d like to become in the franchise.

Teen Mom 2 Chris Lopez talks appearing in his own MTV spinoff

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A that Chris titled “Don’t be nervous,” a fan asked the father of three about the idea of his own spinoff for the purpose of getting his story to viewers on his own terms.

“Would you consider your own mtv special so the viewers can get to know you better?” Chris’ fan asked.

Chris responded and noted that he would consider the idea, but with a twist.

Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

“I would consider doing something with the other dads of the show and bread 😂,” Chris said. “They deserve love out here too 💯”

Bread is Chris’ co-host on their podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Another one of Chris’ followers wrote in and expressed that they would like to see Chris “on the show,” seemingly talking about the latest spinoff, Teen Mom Family Reunion.

How does Chris Lopez feel about joining the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion?

“Dead a** wish you would be on the show,” Chris’ fan wrote. “Def make ratings go up and cuz we want to see u 😂.”

Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Chris joked that his appearance wouldn’t do much for ratings and replied, “Lil ole me wouldn’t make a difference 😅.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is the first spinoff of its type within the franchise, bringing together both moms and dads, past and present, from all three of the Teen Mom shows.

Chris didn’t state whether he was asked to join the cast of TMFR, but his ex Kail Lowry shared that she was asked, but declined because it wasn’t “financially” worth it.

Teen Mom 2 fans are anxiously awaiting a new season, and are curious whether Chris will be a regular cast member, especially alongside Kail. Shortly after Chris joined the cast, Kail seemingly stepped away from filming the show, at least temporarily.

How much of Kail and Chris’ interactions that were filmed and will air next season are yet to be seen — Teen Mom 2 fans will have to wait until the next season premieres to find out, so stay tuned.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.