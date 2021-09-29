Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez reveals he’s living with his new girlfriend, how will Kail Lowry react?

How will Kail Lowry react to the news that her baby daddy Chris Lopez is living with his new girlfriend? Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/TikTok, MTV

Chris Lopez revealed that he’s living with his new girlfriend amid his feud with his baby mama and Teen Mom 2 star, Kail Lowry.

Chris and Kail have been duking it out online over just about everything lately in their seemingly never-ending feud.

When Chris signed a contract with MTV to appear as a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, Kail was reportedly not happy about it.

Ever since then, the exes have been hurling insults each other’s way, which eventually resulted in Chris deactivating his Instagram account.

Chris Lopez reveals he’s living with his new girlfriend

Now, Chris has revealed that he’s living with his new girlfriend, Tae, and helping to raise her son, so naturally, Teen Mom 2 fans are curious what Kail will think of it all.

During the latest episode of his P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads podcast, Chris revealed his new living arrangement to his listeners.

According to one outlet, Chris has been living in his grandmother’s attic. It’s unclear whether Chris and Tae are sharing the attic or have moved somewhere new.

“He lives with me, her son,” Chris said during the podcast episode.

“We followed each other on social media and stuff,” Chris said of himself and Tae. “I knew she had a child but I didn’t know if she was with the baby daddy.”

“So when I got to know her a little bit more and seen [her son], I thought, ‘Damn, I can’t walk out of his life now.’ That’s my mentality,” Chris added.

According to Chris, his relationship with Tae’s son’s father is not a good one.

“[Tae’s son] wasn’t hard to deal with. Kids really ain’t that hard,” Chris said. “It’s the parents. His dad … we ain’t never been cool. We ain’t never sat down and talked, none of that s**t.”

Chris told his listeners that it was only fair that Tae’s baby daddy be transparent about what he wants from Chris, who is helping to raise his son.

“Bro if I’m here taking care of your child, I need to know what you want, that way I can implement those same rules, we can figure something out,” Chris added.

Chris didn’t specify whether his new girlfriend is the same woman with who Kail Lowry announced he was having another baby.

How will Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry react to Chris Lopez living with his new girlfriend?

Before Chris could make the announcement himself, Kail took it upon herself to share the news that Chris is an expectant father for the third time.

Kail leaked the news via an Instagram Story, telling her fans, “Congratulations to Chris & his new family 💙 So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love,” which earned her the label “bitter” by Teen Mom 2 fans.

Chris responded to Kail stealing his thunder via a tweet that read, “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

Chris and Kail share two kids — son Lux, 4, and son Creed, 1 — but haven’t been able to find a way to co-parent successfully. Instead, Chris called co-parenting with Kail “the worst job in the world.”

Now that Kail is back on the dating scene herself, perhaps she won’t be so reactive about Chris’s living situation — but there’s also a chance that she already found out and had plenty to say about it.

So, the question that Teen Mom 2 fans are wondering is: how is Kail going to react to the news that Chris is living with his new girlfriend?

