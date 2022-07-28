Teen Mom 2: Check out this throwback photo of ‘Baby Kail’ Lowry

Kail shared a throwback photo of herself and her fans gushed over “Baby Kail.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry shared a throwback photo of herself and her fans gushed over “Baby Kail.”

Kail hasn’t been as active on social media these days following her split from the Teen Mom franchise after 11 years.

The 30-year-old mom of four has been focusing on her four kids – sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed – while continuing to host her three podcasts: Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera, and her latest podcast, Barely Famous.

Kail has also been battling severe depression, which has hindered her social interactions, which she’s recently opened up about on her podcasts. Admittedly, she hasn’t been sharing much of her personal life with her fans (and critics), especially since walking away from filming her personal life for MTV’s cameras.

Recently, Kail treated her 4.4 million Instagram followers to an adorable pic of herself as a young girl, and they not only couldn’t get over how cute the pic was but also how much she still looks the same.

“Baby Kail 😂 my aunt sent me this,” Kail captioned her post, which she geotagged in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, where she was born.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry shares throwback ‘Baby Kail’ photo

Most of Kail’s followers on Instagram agreed that she hasn’t changed much from the button-nosed, dimple-faced toddler in the photo and took to the comments section to share their opinions.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail’s Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley commented, “Hahahah this is precious.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail’s followers think she still looks the same

Another comment from a fan pointed out how little Kail has changed in the last 30 years or so. “You look exactly the same lol,” the comment read.

Others noted a resemblance between Kail and some of her sons. One fan thought the photo looked like her firstborn son: “Ok little issac😂”

Yet another felt that Kail’s youngest son, Creed, was the one who looked most like his mom: “Creed looks so much like you!”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Still, others noted that Kail hasn’t changed much from her toddler years. One commented, “Lol 🥹 you haven’t changed!” while another echoed the sentiment, “Omg you haven’t changed at all 💕.”

In addition to focusing on her kids and her podcasting career, Kail has been enjoying her relationship with her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Despite being happy in her new relationship with Elijah, who she admitted she feels like she’s “known for a lifetime,” Kail revealed that she was “hurt” by trolls who leaked his identity before she got a chance to, “ruining” it for her.

During a recent episode of Coffee Convos, Kail admitted, “They really outed the f**k out of me, and I’m a little bit bitter. And so when they announced it before I could, that hurt.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.