Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus returns to social media, shows appreciation for mom Roxanne

Briana DeJesus has had plenty of obstacles in her way lately, from her feud with Kailyn Lowry, to her daughter, Stella’s health scare, to needing her baby daddies to step up.

While Nova’s dad, Devoin Austin has really done a lot better job since the Teen Mom Family Reunion show, and his therapy session with Briana and Dr. Bryant, Stella’s dad, Luis Hernandez, has not.

Recently, Briana has been under quite a bit of stress, especially dealing with the court and Chris Lopez drama as well, and she disappeared from social media.

While Briana had announced that there was nothing to worry about when it came to taking a break from social media, Teen Mom 2 fans couldn’t help but speculate about whether or not she was okay with everything she has been faced with, and dealt with, recently.

Briana DeJesus is back on social media and made a post about her mom Roxanne

However, Briana’s back on Twitter, and her first post was a tribute and sweet message to her mom, Roxanne DeJesus.

Briana wrote, “My mom is really the best. (She’s crazy but she’s what a mother is suppose to be.) I don’t show her enough appreciation so that def has to change. Shout out to her.”

Teen Mom 2 fans have seen how involved Roxanne has been over the years, especially when it comes to trying to get Nova and Stella’s dads on board and more involved. Moreover, Roxanne, while living with Bri, her two girls, and Bri’s sister, Brittany, has been a huge part of her daughters and granddaughters’ lives.

Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to Briana’s sweet message

Fans and viewers of the show also showed their support for Briana’s mom, Roxanne, as they took to Twitter to back Briana and her post.

One viewer wrote, “I luv how hard ur mom rides for u and brittany, being a single mom ain’t easy. I’m the daughter of one so ik the struggle is real,” while another said, “Your mom ROCKS vary ol skool like me .. But u mija u ROCK as well as a Momma u learned from the BEST.”

One other fan commented, “S/o to Roxanne!!! She’s so bomb fam [yellow heart] I can feel the mother/grandma love from her thru the tv. Please tell her she’s amazing [two yellow hearts]”

Yet another showed her support and love for both Bri and Roxanne, as she stated, “Yesssss! I knew she was the truth since the beginning when she threw that plant at Devoin head and told him don’t step foot back in her house until he could be a Dad! She wasn’t playing either! She wants the best for both you, Brittany and her grandbabies! She’s da sh*t!”

While Briana has had some tough and stressful times lately, one thing is for sure. Her mom will always be there for her, through thick and thin.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.