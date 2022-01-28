Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus lashes out at being touted the ‘bad guy,’ says ‘I’m protecting my children’

Briana DeJesus is “protecting her children” Nova and Stella despite being touted as the “bad guy.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus wants her fans to know that she’s only concerned about protecting her daughters’ feelings and lashed out at critics who have labeled her the “bad guy” because of it.

Briana shares two daughters with two different baby daddies. She and Devoin Austin share a ten-year-old daughter, Nova, and Briana also shares four-year-old daughter Stella with Luis Hernandez.

The 27-year-old reality TV star recently made it clear that Nova and Stella’s feelings are her number one priority, regardless of what her haters say.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Briana shared a series of slides, getting some things off her chest.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus says she’ll ‘always put her children first’

In her first slide, Briana began by telling her followers, “A lot of people may not agree with my decisions or just me as a person and honestly–that’s totally fine.”

She continued, “But I will always continue to put my children first. I will protect them as much as I can… nobody will understand our truth.” (Me, novas and Stella’s).”

In her next slide, Briana admitted that she “never acts just because” and actually has a reason behind her actions.

Briana continued her rant, telling her followers in another slide, “I don’t care about anyones feelings but novas and Stella’s.”

Briana DeJesus lashes out at critics who label her the ‘bad guy’

According to Briana, she’s been touted as the “bad guy” because of her decisions, but she’s just fine with that, because she’s only concerned with her daughters’ feelings and their opinions of her as a mom.

“I’ll always seem like the bad guy bc I’m protecting my children from whoever, whatever but in my kids eyes, I am everything but that,” Briana added. “And that’s all that matters to me.”

Briana has a tumultuous history with both of her daughters’ fathers and recently got into a heated altercation with Nova’s dad, Devoin Austin, on the latest episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Briana bashed Devoin, accusing him of not being able to provide a steady home for Nova when she was younger. Devoin felt that Briana was telling “bold-faced lies” about him, which in turn affects how he’s portrayed on the show.

However, the exes were able to squash their beef, at least after the episode aired, and sent some love each other’s way.

Briana tweeted to Devoin, “I love you and I care about u so much. And I appreciate everything u have ever done for nova and Stella!”

Devoin returned the compliment on Twitter and sent a message back to his baby mama that read, “Right back at you! One amazing mother. The girls and I are beyond lucky!!”

Hopefully Briana and Devoin’s work with Dr. Bryant on TMFR can help them, moving forward with their co-parenting relationship.

