Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus gets slammed for seemingly commenting on Javi, Kail and Lauren drama

Briana DeJesus caught flak when it seemed like she was getting in the middle of the drama between castmate Kail Lowry, her ex Javi Marroquin, and his baby mama Lauren Comeau. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has come under fire by Teen Mom 2 fans for getting in the middle of the drama between her castmate and nemesis Kail Lowry, their ex Javi Marroquin, and his baby mama Lauren Comeau.

On Tuesday, July 20, Javi called the police on Lauren for allegedly “hitting and kicking” him several times during a drop-off with their two-year-old son Eli.

Lauren alleged that Javi was lying and in a statement to The Sun said, “He made a false accusation and called the police hours after he left my home. He came to my home to pick up our son, entered my home after I asked him to not enter my home repeatedly.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Lauren added, “The police issued an investigation, they talked to witnesses, and no charges were filed.”

Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin attacked Lauren Comeau

After news broke of Javi and Lauren’s latest falling out, Javi’s other ex and baby mama, Kail Lowry, got involved. Kail and Javi teamed up on an Instagram live and trashed Lauren after the story broke that Javi called 911 on her.

Kail went on a rant and aimed her Instagram live at Lauren telling her, “This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this. Be real. Own your s**t like the rest of us.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Did Briana DeJesus low-key throw shade at Kail Lowry?

Now, Kail’s longtime nemesis, Briana DeJesus, has gotten herself involved in the feud. Briana took to her own Instagram live and sent what seemed like some jabs at her castmate.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared Briana’s clip on their page.

In the video, Briana read comments from her fans who were asking for her to “spill the tea” about the drama between Kail, Javi, and Lauren.

Briana played coy and claimed she “had no tea to spill” and began to say, “But, I will say…” before stopping herself and saying, “Nah, I’m not gonna say nothing.”

Briana then seemingly took aim at Kail (and Lauren) when she made the statement, “As long as I keep my hands to myself, that’s all that matters.”

Kail was arrested last fall for allegedly punching her baby daddy Chris Lopez after he cut their son Lux’s hair.

Kail was also caught on film during Season 4, shoving her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and screaming at him, “I want to f*****g punch you! I f*****g hate you!” which she now says she regrets.

Briana and Kail have both been with Javi — Kail was married to him from 2012 to 2017 before he began dating Briana, which started the feud between Kail and Briana.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 slammed Briana for getting involved in the drama

“She needs to shut up and stay in her trashy messy a** lane. She’s got zero room to talk about people,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan on the Instagram post.

Another fan of the show wrote of Briana’s actions, “Bri needs to mind her own business. Always tryin to get involved 🤦‍♀️”

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Briana for her comments about Kail and Javi attacking Lauren. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

“You need to shut up and stop talking s**t about others,” wrote another commenter about Briana’s choice to speak out about the drama between Kail, Javi and Lauren.

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Briana too often gets herself involved in business that she shouldn’t be.

They wrote, “She always has to involve herself somehow in everyone’s business!”

Teen Mom 2 fans felt Briana should have stayed out of Kail, Javi, and Lauren’s business. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Briana is involved in her own Teen Mom 2 feud with Kail.

During the June 8 episode of the show, Briana claimed that Kail was “cut” from Teen Mom 2 and ranted about Kail not filming everything in her life — particularly, Kail’s arrest for allegedly punching Chris Lopez last fall.

Briana and Kail went back and forth on social media before Kail decided to file a lawsuit against Briana for defamation of character, which some Teen Mom 2 fans felt Kail used to “bully” Briana.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.