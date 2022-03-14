Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus gets called out after saying it’s ‘corny’ to blast personal business on social media

Teen Mom 2 viewers call out Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has taken a stance in the Kim Kardashian versus Kanye West saga, but people are calling her out on the hypocrisy.

The reality TV personality shared a series of tweets siding with Kim for keeping things private.

She also seemed to call out the rapper for doing the complete opposite and said it was “corny” to share personal drama on social media.

Briana noted that kids could easily do a Google search and find the information online. However, MTV viewers were quick to clap back at Briana and accused her of doing the same thing.

Briana DeJesus says it’s ‘corny’ to blast personal business on social media

The Teen Mom 2 star has shared her views on the drama between Kanye and Kim, which has been playing out on social media.

Briana chimed in on the conversation on Twitter and noted that “Kim has been the only one to keep it off social media.”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

She then added another post and said, “I learned my lesson. The hard way! Nobody really cares about u… so blasting ur personal business on the internet for the world to see is just so corny!”

“These kids [are] getting older and a Google search is so accessible to these babies! Let’s keep them pure for as long as possible,” added Briana.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana DeJesus gets called out for hypocrisy

After the Teen Mom 2 star shared her two cents about the Kim and Kanye situation, people were quick to call her out on the hypocrisy.

One Twitter user told Briana to take her “own advice” after seeing her comment about posting personal drama on social media.

“You’re “still just as culpable and it still makes u part of the problem when u share something as well so don’t be a hypocrite, it’s not a good look!” added the commenter.

Someone else reiterated the sentiment about Briana’s hypocrisy and added, “you shared with the entire world that your BD gave you an STD. I feel like that should have been personal and kept private.”

Pic credit: @andrea11380248/@cynthiabeez/Twitter

“I’d be more worried about what my kids are going to find on YouTube about their mother (you) when they google YOUR name,” noted another Twitter user.

Pic credit: @CouponJuJu/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 viewers were also quick to bring up Briana’s ongoing feud with Kailyn Lowry and the things she said about her castmate on social media.

One person agreed with Briana’s comment but questioned, “Did you think of that when you said all those public things about Kailyn?”

Someone also reminded the MTV personality that she “publicly fat-shamed” her castmate.

Pic credit: @RhondaGaughen/@str82hail/Twitter

Do you think Briana’s comment about airing personal drama on social media was hypocritical?

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.