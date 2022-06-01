Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus fires back at critics who say she’s ‘dragging’ out her lawsuit win over Kail Lowry

Briana isn’t bothered by critics who think she’s dragging on her lawsuit win. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus doesn’t care if her critics think she’s dragging on her lawsuit victory over Kail Lowry.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana last summer which was recently tossed out by a judge.

Because of the laws in Florida, Briana was able to recoup her attorney’s fees, totaling over $120,000, which Kail has to pay to her longtime nemesis.

Briana DeJesus responds to critics who say she’s dragging her lawsuit victory over Kail Lowry

Taking to Twitter this week, Briana mocked her critics, who say she’s dragging out her victory.

“‘You are dragging it.’ Hell yea TF I am 😂 I was dragged into a frivolous LS and I want MY $$ reimbursed lol 😂 key word ‘MY MONEY’.”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana’s 270.4k Twitter followers and critics had plenty to say in response to her tweet, many of them calling her out for overinflating the circumstances surrounding the lawsuit being dismissed.

Teen Mom 2 fans respond to Briana

“Acting like you won some money or something 🤣🤣 she’s just paying u the money u already spent stupid 🤷‍♂️,” wrote one of Briana’s critics who felt her reaction to the suit being dismissed has been overblown.

Another critic mocked Briana: “Lets take our win that after over 2 months she learned she is going to be reimbursed not earn s**t. Man, I wonder how many failed attempts of spelling reimbursed were on google 🤣”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

When one of Briana’s followers felt she needed to “get a hobby,” another replied, “Kail is her hobby/obsession.”

Briana’s critics might not think her lawsuit being dismissed was a huge deal, but she does. The 28-year-old mom of two spared no expense when she celebrated her win, throwing an extravagant “Bash Kail” party in her hometown of Orlando, Florida, last month.

Briana hired a party planner for the event, and several Teen Mom 2 castmates, past and present, made the trek to Florida for the party, including Jade Cline and Jenelle Evans.

Not only did Briana throw a bash to commemorate her big legal victory, but she also mailed insulting gag gifts to Kail following news of the suit being dismissed. This, after she mailed a treadmill to Kail last year, a move she claimed was not fat-shaming but rather a gesture to get Kail to run miles instead of running her mouth.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.