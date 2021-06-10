Teen Mom 2: Bar’s Instagram account has been hacked, Ashley Jones warns against sending money if requested from that account

Ashley Jones revealed that Bariki Smith’s Instagram account was hacked and it’s requesting people to send money. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones, the newest cast member of Teen Mom 2, warned her fans that her fiance, Bariki Smith’s Instagram account had been hacked, and the hacker is requesting money from fans.

On Wednesday, Ashley shared a post urging her followers not to send any money to the hacked account and directing them to Bariki’s temporary Instagram account.

Ashley included a screenshot of Bar’s Instagram page, showing “User not found” and zero posts.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“[Bar’s] account is hacked . Anything being said and done from that account is not him . DO NOT SEND ANY MONEY !!! Bar is using @ciptrigganorm for the time being,” Ashley shared with her half a million followers.

Many of Ashley’s followers claimed that they got requests from the hacked account, asking them to send money.

Other followers thought there was more to the story, and believed another Teen Mom 2 star was behind the hacking.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

On Tuesday night after latest episode of Teen Mom 2 aired, a feud broke out between Briana DeJesus, Kail Lowry and Ashley Jones.

Briana claimed that Ashley’s house on the show was “fake” and shared a private apology from Ashley on social media, which set Ashley off, and she clapped back.

Ashley’s apology to Briana that caused Ashley to go off after Briana shared it in her IG stories. Pic credit: _brianadejesus/Instagram

Ashley and Briana got into a social media feud

Briana said on Instagram that Ashley’s house used to film is “fake,” setting off Ashley, who later clapped back. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana also made claims against Kail, who Briana claimed dodged filming her domestic abuse incident with baby daddy Chris Lopez last fall.

Briana’s beef was with the other castmates not being “authentic” like her when filming their lives.

Fans wondered if Briana was involved

One fan asked if Briana was involved, noting the time of the hacked account in reference to her argument with Ashley.

“Do you think this has anything to do with briana? It’s weird how y’all were arguing last night and now bars account is hacked 🤨” asked one of Ashley’s followers.

One of Ashley’s fans thought Briana may have been behind Bar’s hacked account. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

“I got a message saying your house is fake ?” wrote one of Ashley’s fans, mocking Briana’s comment about her rental home being “fake.”

Another fan joked about Briana being involved because of her feud with Ashley. “Oop it’s Bri’s fault she hacked it 😂” the fan wrote.

Fans joked that Briana was involved with hacking Bar’s IG account. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Things got so heated between Ashley and Briana that their moms, Tea, and Roxy, got involved. The two grandmothers had a back-and-forth feud of their own on social media defending their daughters.

Teen Mom 2 fans will definitely be looking forward to this season’s reunion episode.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.