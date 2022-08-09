Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones so excited over first day of nursing school she showed up early

Ashley showed up an hour early to her first day of nursing school. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Ashley Jones started nursing school and evidently was so excited that she showed up an entire hour early.

The 25-year-old California native has worked hard to further her career outside of the Teen Mom franchise.

In addition to filming for Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom Family Reunion, and the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ashley also hosts the I Need Wine Podcast alongside her BFF Jessica, with whom she also co-owns and operates Aries Beauty Studio in Modesto, California.

Ashley is hoping to expand her services at Aries Beauty Studio, and achieving a nursing degree will help her do so.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this month, Ashley was accepted into nursing school after passing her preliminary exam.

Ashley took to Twitter to announce the exciting news, telling her followers, “I JUST PASSED MY MFFCKKNN TEAS EXAM!!! I AM OFFICIALLY A NURSING STUDENT!!!!!!!”

Ashley Jones shows up early to first day of nursing school: ‘I guess I’m a little excited’

Things are getting real for Ashley now, who began her first day of nursing school on Monday, August 8.

Once again, taking to Twitter, Ashley shared that she was an hour ahead of schedule for her big day.

“Today is my first day of nursing school, I showed up an hour early on accident 😂😂😂,” Ashley tweeted, adding, “I guess I’m a little excited.”

Ashley also took to Instagram where she shared several photos from her first day, which she captioned, “First day photo dump 📚,” adding the hashtag #nurseintraining.

In the pics, Ashley posed for two bathroom selfies, looking ready for her lessons in her scrubs and glasses. A third slide showed Ashley’s laptop on her lap during instruction, while a fourth slide was a snap of her homemade lunch consisting of ramen, a salad, and some fruit.

Over on Twitter, Ashley’s 81,600 followers showed her some encouragement, commenting on her tweet about showing up early.

Teen Mom 2 fans support Ashley on her first day of nursing school

One of Ashley’s fans left her with some uplifting advice: “If [you’re] not early – you are late! Best wishes on nursing school. It’s a rough couple years but the career is amazing on so many levels. We need all the strong women we can get in this career!”

Another message of positivity read, “As you should be! Congrats & good luck.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan noted that Ashley is one of the moms from the franchise who has stuck out as one who has her life together outside of filming for MTV. They commented, “You were always a motivated, and ambitious out of all the teen moms, beside [Kail], went to school, make sure you have a back up plan!!!!”

“Good luck! You got this,” read another comment from one of Ashley’s supporters.

Ashley attaining a nursing degree will help her expand her services at Aries Beauty Salon, as she previously explained to her fans last year. “My dream is one day to add med spa to the title of my salon,” Ashley revealed.

Noting that she has already earned her associate’s degree in nursing, Ashley becoming a nurse would allow her to add to her salon’s existing services, which currently includes things waxing, lashes, brows, facials, peels, and teeth whitening.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.