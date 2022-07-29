Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones shares the one thing she hates about ‘fame’

Ashley talked about so-called “fame” and what she hates about it. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones had a stern message for people who have double-crossed her in the name of “fame.”

Ashley knows a thing or two about fame, having appeared on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant before graduating to the cast of Teen Mom 2, then starring in Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Although she’s been laying low on social media since filming ended for Teen Mom 2, she took some time this week to share some strong feelings on Twitter.

Touching on the topic of fame, Ashley implied that someone has done her dirty, likely in the world of Teen Mom, given the nature of her tweet.

“One thing I hate about this ‘fame’ s**t is a person will really walk you through your darkest hour only to sell the story to the highest bidder …,” read Ashley’s tweet.

Ashley didn’t elaborate on her message, but shared another tweet just two minutes later, seemingly taking aim at the same person.

This time, Ashley’s tweet read, “If I tell you something in confidence it should NEVER LEAVE YOUR LIPS.”

Ashley’s message to her fans didn’t go unanswered. Her tweet about fame received plenty of feedback from her followers, most of whom showed her support.

Ashley’s tweet receives mixed reactions

“Sounds like MTV as a whole….the tm franchise seem bad for yo health,” read a comment from one of Ashley’s supporters.

Another fan told Ashley, “People are desperate for a dollar and it’s really sad.”

However, one of Ashley’s followers felt that she got what she deserved when she signed up to share her personal life with Teen Mom 2 viewers.

“But you wanted it. You didn’t have to be on the show,” they told the 25-year-old California native.

However, Ashley found support in another fan who replied to the comment: “Being on a show to bring awareness to teen/young pregnancy and the struggles doesn’t mean she asked for people to f**k her over and be a**holes.”

Along with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline, Ashley will join Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd for the new Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter.

Although Ashley has been listed as one of the castmates to join The Next Chapter, she was absent during filming for a recent outing involving the new cast. She explained that it didn’t have anything to do with any tiffs among the cast, but rather a scheduling conflict.

“The dates didn’t work for me I have a lot going on, I didn’t refuse to film and I don’t have any issue. They had a wonderful trip, sad I missed it,” Ashley shared.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.