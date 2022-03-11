Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones opens up about the challenges of marriage amid rocky relationship with Bar

Ashley Jones dishes on her marital issues. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith revealed in the Teen Mom 2 premiere that they had secretly tied the knot.

However, the young couple quickly found out that marriage was a lot harder than they had envisioned. So hard, in fact, that Ashley contemplated breaking up with Bar soon after they got married.

The pair have had their share of ups and downs over the years and have broken up a few times before, but they appeared to be back on track after getting engaged. Unfortunately, they still had issues in their relationship that needed to be resolved, and this season we’ll see how they manage to get through that.

In a recent interview, Ashley opened up about the challenges of marriage and the most important lesson she’s learned since tying the knot.

Ashley Jones talks about challenges in her relationship with Bar Smith

The Teen Mom 2 star had a recent chat with Page Six and she was very open about the challenges in her marriage that have been captured on camera.

Ashley dished about the troubles that plagued her relationship soon after she tied the knot with Bar and admitted it was challenging for her to consider splitting up with her longtime beau.

“It was definitely hard,” said Ashley. “I think a lot of people don’t understand like this is our real life and it’s hard to maybe go through a divorce without cameras. It’s even harder when there are cameras.”

She continued, “You’re feeling things and you don’t know what you’re feeling and you have to somehow verbalize that. So yeah it’s all very, very challenging.”

Ashley Jones is learning a lot in her marriage

The Teen Mom 2 star also revealed during the interview that she’s learned a lot while dealing with the issues in her marriage to Bar.

The couple also opened up about their marital problems on the spinoff show Teen Mom Family Reunion and got some helpful tips from Dr. Bryant the life coach on the show. However, Ashley has learned some well-needed lessons on her own as well.

“What I’m learning real-time is that there’s no place for pride in a relationship,” revealed Ashley. “Everyone has to be willing to drop their pride because I think it’s pride that keeps us from truly hearing each other or truly accepting what the other person is saying.”

“When you’re speaking to your loved one and trying to get down to the nitty-gritty pride really, really gets in the way of moving forward,” she added.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.