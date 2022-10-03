Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry tells troll they need to ‘stop’ bashing people with mental health issues

Kail called out a troll on social media who sent her an insulting DM. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry clapped back at a troll who insulted her in a DM.

Since Kail announced her departure from the Teen Mom franchise following the Season 11 reunion show, she has been focusing on her personal and professional life outside of reality TV.

Currently hosting three podcasts — Baby Mamas No Drama, which recently won two People’s Choice podcast awards, Coffee Convos, and Barely Famous — the mom of four certainly has her hands full.

She’s also in a new relationship with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, and ever since their romance went public, rumors have been circulating that she’s expecting her fifth child.

Kail initially denied the rumors, but has remained mum on the topic, causing further speculation from her fans and critics.

Recently, Kail shared a screenshot of a hateful DM she received from a troll who called her out for not going public with her supposed pregnancy.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry calls out troll over suicide DM

“Girl stop denying the rumors,” the critic wrote, before insulting her physical appearance, adding, “You & that big a** mouth, looking like a damn toad. … Now we know why you can’t keep a man, look at you. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤮”

Kail – who has been open with her fans about her struggles with mental health issues, namely depression – replied, and asked how the troll would feel if she had committed suicide after reading their message, reminding them that although she doesn’t owe anything to anyone, her haters should still be careful with their words.

Kail’s reply wasn’t enough to stop the troll, who continued to bash her, telling her that she “can’t even pull that suicide card,” demanding that she “stop.”

Kail shared a screenshot of the interaction in her IG Stories and added a message at the bottom for her fans to read.

Kail has been open about her battle with ‘severe’ depression

“Y’all have got to stop with this s**t,” Kail told her 4.4 million followers. “You don’t know peoples mental health status – I wasn’t speaking about myself (although I’ve been there) I was speaking in general.”

Earlier this year, Kail opened up about her bout with “severe” clinical depression that admittedly was “kicking her a**.” She has been candid about going on medication for her mental health and often talks about it on her podcasts.

