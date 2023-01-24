Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry shares transformation from ‘bitter baby mama’ to ‘thriving’ mom of four

Kail Lowry has undergone quite the glow-up since her early days on Teen Mom 2.

The former MTV star began sharing her story with Teen Mom viewers in 2010 until her departure from the franchise in 2022.

These days, Kail is focused on raising her kids and growing her brands.

She recently shared a video on her TikTok, showing the transformation she’s achieved since her days as a “divorced and bitter baby mama” to her present-day, unruffled persona.

Kail’s video opened with text reading, “2018 Kail vs 2022 Kail.” Next, Kail shared footage of herself in 2018, as she stared down at her phone while getting her hair styled, looking as though she had a chip on her shoulder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Divorced & a bitter baby mama or something,” the text read, before switching to a current video of herself, looking refreshed and recharged, which read, “thriving & prioritizing self care so I’m not worried about anyone but me + my kids.”

Kail’s TikTok received more than 40,000 likes, and hundreds of her 2.5 million followers flocked to the comments section, where they gushed over her glow-up.

“SO HAPPY FOR YOU, 2023 energy ✨,” wrote one of Kail’s admirers.

Another one of Kail’s fans paid her a compliment in their comment, which read, “You have the most relatable story and have shown the most growth it’s actually amazing. SAVAGE 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽💯”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

Kail Lowry is a successful podcaster and social media influencer

Kail has come a long way in her personal life. Since her time on MTV, she’s launched her own podcasting network, KILLR, and currently hosts three podcasts: Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous.

In addition to her work as a podcaster, Kail is also a successful social media influencer. She shares her Amazon Faves in her highlight Reels on Instagram and on her Amazon storefront, has collaborated with Wall Blush to offer The Kail Lowry Line of wallpaper, teamed up with Spark*l Bands, plugs Skylar Clean Beauty’s candles and fragrances, and even sells merchandise centered around some of her famous one-liners.

Kail addresses pregnancy rumors

She stays busy not only with work but raising her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, whom she shares with her three exes, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

Rumors have been circulating for months that Kail welcomed a fifth child with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott. However, despite the chatter surrounding her, Kail has remained mostly mum until recently.

During an Instagram live video, Kail addressed some questions from her audience, and of course, the topic of a fifth child came up.

“Misinformation… like, I did not have a baby in December, so please,” Kail said, adding, “Everyone’s spreading false information, and that’s why I don’t feel the need to clarify because you guys are going to take it and spin it anyway, so no point in even clarifying.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.