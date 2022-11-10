Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry reveals the last time she was ‘cool with’ ex Javi Marroquin

Kail talked about her current relationship with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry revealed the current status of her relationship with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Kail’s relationship with Javi has been a roller coaster ride. The former spouses were married from 2012 until 2017, and they share one son, Lincoln, 9.

Following their 2017 divorce, Javi began dating Kail’s former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, which didn’t sit well with Kail. Briana and Kail’s feud continued for years, and the two are still enemies to this day.

Although Kail is no longer affiliated with the Teen Mom franchise, the former MTV star still stays in contact with her fans via her multiple podcasts and her Instagram Stories. That was the case earlier this week when Kail answered a Q&A and opened up about her relationship with her second baby daddy.

One of Kail’s fans asked her how she keeps things civil between herself and Javi.

“We haven’t been cool since August,” was Kail’s reply to her follower.

Kail Lowry hasn’t ‘been cool’ with Javi Marroquin since last August

Last August, Kail shared a lighthearted video on TikTok of herself and Javi playfully interacting. The two seemed to be getting along, backing up her answer in her IG Stories.

There have been several times that it’s been rumored that Kail and Javi have reconciled and were involved in a romantic relationship once again. During her final season on Teen Mom 2, Kail and Javi sparked relationship rumors when he visited her at her office and suggested that he wanted “more” than just a co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife.

Kail has been dating her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott, for several months now, seemingly implying that any chance of getting back together with Javi is off the table.

The Teen Mom 2 exes have sparked multiple relationship rumors

Meanwhile, Kail has suggested that Javi is back together with his other baby mama, Lauren Comeau, with whom he shares his 3-year-old son, Eli. Kail made such claims in October 2022, posting in a private Facebook group, “yes they are together.” Javi seemingly responded to his ex-wife’s claims, taking to his IG Stories to share a cryptic quote that read, “Learning how to leave people alone and go on with your life is a needed skill. You must master it.”

Aside from the drama with Javi, Kail has stayed busy since parting ways with MTV. She hosts three podcasts – Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous – and stays busy raising her four sons.

