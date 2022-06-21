Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry responds to claims she is ‘obsessed’ with ex Chris Lopez

Kail admitted that she was in love with Chris but claimed she is not “obsessed” with him. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram and MTV

Kail Lowry has been accused of being “obsessed” with her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, but the Teen Mom 2 alum says she’s not.

Kail and Chris’ relationship was a rocky one. The former pair began dating after Kail’s divorce from Javi Marroquin and Kail and Chris and welcomed their first son, Lux, in 2017. Despite plenty more ups and downs, Kail and Chris reconciled and they welcomed another son, Creed, in 2020.

Although they attempted to make their relationship work following their son Creed’s birth, Kail and Chris eventually went their separate ways. Since then, things have remained rocky between them, and their ongoing animosity towards each other has played out on Teen Mom 2 and social media.

Teen Mom 2 viewers accuse Kail Lowry of being ‘obsessed’ with Chris Lopez

Because Kail still talks about Chris from time to time on her podcasts — she currently co-hosts three: Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous — Teen Mom 2 viewers have accused her of being “obsessed” with Chris and think she may still have feelings for her third baby daddy.

Kail recently shared a clip from her latest episode of Barely Famous with her guest, podcaster, and blogger, Sofia Franklyn. The ladies talked about still wanting to have sex with someone without catching feelings in the TikTok video.

Sofia recommended using some of Paris Hilton’s advice. She told Kail and their listeners that the hotel mogul once suggested, “Tell people what they want to hear, then do what the f**k you want.”

Kail’s response to Sofia’s advice referenced her former relationship with Chris. She replied, “I tried it one time and I have two kids with him.”

Kail denies being ‘obsessed’ with Chris, admits she was ‘in love’

In the comments section, one of Kail’s followers left a comment that read, “Kail was obsessed with Chris. Who is she playing 😂”

Kail responded and denied being obsessed but did admit to being in love with the father of her two youngest sons. “Obsessed? No. In love? Yes,” Kail replied.

Since their split, Kail has moved on and recently revealed the identity of the “love of her life,” her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott, formerly known on her podcasts as “Hot Neighbor.” Chris has since welcomed a third son, Trew Christopher, with another baby mama.