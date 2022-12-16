Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry pokes fun at herself for having multiple baby daddies

Kail roasted herself in a video about her baby daddies. Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry isn’t afraid to admit she shares four children with three different men.

The former MTV star recently took to social media to poke fun at herself and joke about having multiple baby daddies.

In a TikTok video set to the song Immortal by 21 Savage, Kail recorded herself lying down with a serious expression on her face.

The lyrics to the song coincided with the caption, which first read, “how many bd do you have? 😱.”

Kail responded to the lyrics, mouthing, “How many talks you done got popped?” before holding up three fingers and replying, “Whole bunch,” referring to the number of exes she shares children with.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When the next line, “How many times you ran from the smoke?” played, Kail mouthed, “Not once,” holding up one finger. The caption changed to read, “Who are you with?”

Kail Lowry jokes with Teen Mom 2 fans about having three baby daddies

The short, five-second-long TikTok garnered more than 137,000 Likes and over 1,200 comments from her 2.4 million followers on the social media platform.

In the comments section, Kail replied to quite a few responses from her fans, and proved she’s a good sport when it comes to roasting herself.

“Yas queen 👸 atleast you don’t have a hateful heart and can be playful with your life! nobody is perfect 🥰,” read one of the comments from a supporter.

Kail responded, again proving that she isn’t afraid to mock herself. “Gotta make fun of myself” she wrote. “My kids are happy and loved and that’s what matters lol.”

Kail replied with two laughing-crying emojis to a comment that read, “I love how Kail stays roasting herself 😂”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

When one of Kail’s followers attempted to call her out, telling her, “… you think you would learn,” she once again had a snarky reply, explaining the relationships she shares with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

“One was a teen pregnancy…… one I was married for & the last played me… never the same mistake twice 😂,” read Kail’s reply.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

Kail shares four sons between Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez

Teen Mom viewers were introduced to Kail’s first baby daddy, Jo, in 2010 when the couple welcomed their son, Isaac, during their season of 16 and Pregnant. Their relationship didn’t last long, and just a couple of years later, she moved on with Javi.

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 until 2017 and share one son together, 9-year-old Lincoln.

Kail wasted no time after her divorce to move on with her most recent baby daddy, Chris. The exes began dating in 2017, and by August of that year, their first child, son Lux, was born, followed by their second child, son Creed, in 2020.

The Season 1 reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.