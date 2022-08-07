Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry names 5 things she would ‘never do again’ after appearing on reality TV

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry shared the five things she says she would “never do again” since appearing on reality TV.

Earlier this year, Kail called it quits with MTV when she announced she would no longer be filming for Teen Mom 2 after 11 years on the show.

During the Season 11 reunion for Teen Mom 2, Kail confirmed to Dr. Drew that after months of speculation, she was truly stepping away from the franchise.

Since then, Kail has focused on raising her four sons – Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed – as well as podcasting and enjoying her relationship with her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Kail took some time away from social media to deal with a heavy bout of depression but recently has been more active online, much to her fans’ delight.

Over the weekend, Kail shared a video to TikTok that she captioned, “Late to the trend but here we go!” The footage began with text that read, “5 things I would never do *again* after being on reality tv.”

Kail Lowry names the 5 things she’ll ‘never do again’ since leaving reality TV

Kail’s number one thing she would never do again was “sign a contract without an attorney present.” Kail noted that it sounded like a “no brainer” to her 30-year-old self, but when she was 17, it wasn’t something she considered doing.

For her number two, Kail told her followers, “Do not believe that producers are your friends,” noting, “Yes, there are exceptions to this rule, but overall this is a business. They are not your friends.”

Kail’s third thing seemingly took a jab at her former Teen Mom 2 castmate and longtime enemy, Briana DeJesus, who recently went public with her relationship with a former Teen Mom security guard, which resulted in a mass firing of security guards within the franchise.

“Number three: pursuing other cast members and/or staff that work on the show. This is completely off limits,” Kail said. “I’ve seen others do it – not something I would be interested in and would be completely a ‘no.'”

For her fourth thing, Kail admitted that she would “never stop pursuing education and/or working because the show money is not gonna last forever, the show is not gonna last forever… don’t stop.”

Kail’s number five got a rile out of her followers as it played on a scene that most Teen Mom 2 viewers remember from 2020. During the scene, Kail revealed that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, tried to “f**k” her in a Wawa parking lot.

“And last, but not least,” Kail began while trying not to laugh, “Wawa hookups: do not talk about personal hookups on camera. They can and will be used against you.”

Naturally, Kail’s 2.3 million TikTok followers took to the comments section, where most of them got a kick out of her post.

Teen Mom 2 fans appreciate Kail’s humor

Finding Kail’s fifth thing humorous, one of her fans commented, “Not the Wawa parking lot 😂 still waiting for y’all to get your own show, but love that I atleast have the podcasts 😁”

Another picked up on the subtle shade that Kail threw at Briana and commented, “😂😂 Not the hook ups with cast & staff.”

“So just dont do reality tv then?” one of Kail’s commenters joked.

Kail told them, “No i think there are definitely perks when [you] [do it] the right way with management to advocate for you! lol.”

Although Kail revealed that MTV called her as recently as last week to rejoin the Teen Mom franchise, the mom of four claims she’s done filming reality TV unless she gets her own spinoff, in which she can control the narrative.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.