Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans tearfully admits she’s sick of having to deal with medical problems

It’s a brand new year, and Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is still seeking answers about her mounting medical problems.

Jenelle has been struggling with some health issues for quite a while, and in her latest update, she told fans that her neurosurgeon found tumors on her spine.

The mom-of-three admitted to being terrified that the diagnosis could lead to her being paralyzed. However, that’s not the end of Jenelle’s ailments.

She was also diagnosed with esophageal spasms, and in November, she had a suspicious freckle removed and later experienced a mysterious rash on her chest.

All in all, Jenelle has grown tired of these problems, and she got tearful about her ongoing ordeal in her latest video.

Jenelle Evans is tired of ongoing medical problems

The controversial Teen Mom 2 alum posted a recent YouTube video, but she didn’t have much of an update to share following the latest revelation about the tumors on her spine.

The 30-year-old aired her frustration that there is still no end to the mounting issues occurring with her health.

“I’m just sick of having problems…” remarked Jenelle in frustration during the video. “I’m just sick of having head pain. I’m so sick of having head pain.”

She also got emotional while reflecting on the latest diagnosis about the tumors on her spine and what that could mean for her as a result.

“The fact that I could go paralyzed or lose bladder control, that’s embarrassing,” said the former MTV star tearfully. “There’s nothing I can do, and I just try to remain positive and happy and try to act like this isn’t a problem in my life.”

“It’s just scary that nobody can figure it out,” she added.

Jenelle Evans is trying to stay strong amid puzzling health issues

The Teen Mom 2 alum was still emotional as she continued to talk about her medical problems in her latest YouTube video. Jenelle admitted that she’s still having neck popping issues caused by a cyst on her spine due to a condition known as syringomyelia.

And while Jenelle admitted to being scared of the unknown, she is still trying to put a positive spin on things for the sake of her health.

“You can’t stress yourself out, you have to stay strong, and I know stress causes you to physically be sick,” reasoned Jenelle, who noted that there’s nothing her doctors can do about the cyst on her spine except to monitor the symptoms.

Jenelle explained, “You have to get checkups when you have a cyst on your spine, but sometimes they just go away, so hopefully, it will just disappear, I don’t know.”

