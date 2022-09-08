Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska celebrates daughter Aubree’s 13th birthday

Chelsea commemorated her firstborn child turning 13. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram and MTV

It’s hard to believe that Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is now the mom of a teenager!

Teen Mom 2 viewers followed Chelsea’s story from 2011 until she departed from the franchise in 2020.

Chelsea and her then-boyfriend Adam Lind had a turbulent relationship. Adam was rarely involved in Aubree’s life, and not much has changed present day.

However, Aubree has the love and support of her mom and stepdad, Cole DeBoer, who each paid tribute to her for her 13th birthday.

Chelsea took to Instagram on September 7 to share an updated photo of Aubree, which she captioned, “My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER🥹🎂.”

In the pic, Aubree showed off her new, shoulder-grazing haircut and half-blonde, half-brunette hair color. Wearing some black eyeliner, a graphic tee, and some jeans, Aubree looked every bit like a 13-year-old girl.

Chelsea Houska celebrates daughter Aubree’s 13th birthday

Chelsea’s post received plenty of feedback from her 6.6 million Instagram followers, who wished Aubree a happy 13th birthday.

Chelsea’s former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kail Lowry, wrote, “Happy birthday!!!!! 🎉💕.”

Another alum from the Teen Mom franchise, Bristol Palin, commented, “Happiest birthday to your babe!!!”

Chelsea’s company, Aubree Says, aptly named for her eldest daughter, wished Aubree a happy birthday in the comments, as well, along with more than 10,000 others.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Cole DeBoer celebrates Aubree’s 13th birthday with sweet video compilation

Chelsea’s husband of nearly six years, Cole, also shared a tribute for his stepdaughter on her milestone birthday. Cole shared a TikTok video on Instagram that he captioned, “She’s officially a teenager! Happy Birthday Aubree!! 13!” The video contained a montage of footage of himself and Chelsea over the years.

Aubree was just six years old when Cole came into her and Chelsea’s life and has been a steady presence in her life ever since. Teen Mom 2 viewers will likely remember Cole’s sweet gestures, including taking Aubree to a school dance as her date for a father-daughter dance.

In addition to Aubree, Chelsea and Cole share three biological children — Watson, 5, Layne, 4, and Walker, 1.

Since parting ways with MTV, Chelsea and Cole have decided to film for reality TV again, but with a very different premise. Their home improvement show, Farmhouse Fabulous, will showcase their home renovation and design business while they help families with home makeovers. Farmhouse Fabulous is slated to premiere on HGTV in spring 2023.

