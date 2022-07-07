Teddi Wright wears waist trainer as a tube top when going out

Teddi Wright wears waist trainer out. Pic credit: ABC

When Teddi Wright was eliminated by Clayton Echard before hometowns on The Bachelor last season, no one was more surprised than Bachelor Nation.

As fans wondered what happened between the two when the fan-favorite went home, even Bachelor alums couldn’t fathom why Clayton sent her packing after she received the first impression rose.

Teddi is gaining fame as a social media influencer after going on Clayton’s season as a registered nurse. She has also made a name for herself after the show, posing in revealing swimwear and modeling and featuring photos of herself.

While fans love Teddi, it seems as if she has a large following, both with America and the women who competed for Clayton’s heart with her.

Teddi Wright goes out in waist trainer

Recently, Teddi posted two photos of herself as she took them to her Instagram page.

In the first picture, Teddi can be seen close-up, with her curly hair loose around her face. Her chest is hiked up in a tight top, which Teddi reveals is a waist trainer.

In the second photo, Teddi’s backside is on display as she is turned around in a parking garage in her waist trainer and high-waisted white pants, headed out on the town.

Teddi captioned her photos by saying, “I’m wearing a waist trainer as a top bc TikTok told me to… no one is more easily influenced than me :’) #GNO.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bachelor Nation alums react to Teddi’s trend

So many women who were in the Bachelor mansion and traveled with Teddi to try to gain the attention and heart of Clayton responded to Teddi’s TikTok trend attempt.

Rachel Recchia, who has finished filming the first-ever co-Bachelorette season with fellow contestant, Gabby Windey, was the first to respond as she wrote, “the queen is back.”

Rachel included a sad face/crying emoji before her comment, probably insinuating a spoiler that Reality Steve has put out there about Teddi and Paradise.

Genevieve Parisi, who has been on Bachelor in Paradise this season and just returned home from filming the upcoming show, commented twice on Teddi’s pictures and trend.

She first exclaimed, “You’re stunning [black heart emoji],” and then she added, talking about Teddi’s waist trainer and how tight those are, “Very ballsy I wouldn’t be able to eat anything.”

Kate Gallivan, named the alleged Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 villain, wrote, “Lord have mercy (sweating face emoji).”

Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Hunter Haag, who seems to be liked by all of the women as well, wrote, “THAT’S MY BEST FRIEND (hands clapping and fire flame emojis),” and Sierra Jackson gave Teddi red heart and star emojis.

Two others gave Teddi some love and support as they posted kissing emojis, heart-eye emojis, and the declaration, “SHES ALIVE WELCOME BACK QUEEN.”

Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Bachelor alums wanted Teddi to hook up with Andrew Spencer, and his cousin, fellow Bachelor alum Clay Harbor, wanted them together.

Moreover, Teddi made her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise as well. While Reality Steve has given spoiler updates about her and others on the upcoming show, fans can’t wait to watch to find out just what happens themselves.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.