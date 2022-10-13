Teddi Wright shows off her legs in neutral mini dress

Teddi Wright appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Teddi Wright accentuated her figure in a flattering beige minidress.

Teddi, who debuted on The Bachelor Season 26, is coming off the heels of her brief appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

While Teddi hit it off with The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer on the island, their love story was short-lived.

Teddi realized something was missing between her and Andrew and decided it’d be best for her to exit Paradise immediately.

After her abrupt self-elimination, Teddi appears to be in good spirits and proud of her decision as she moves on from the show.

Teddi’s recent post saw her wowing in a mini dress and referencing her social anxiety.

Teddi Wright rocks minidress for a night out

Teddi Wright took to her Instagram Stories to share photos in her mini dress.

In the first post, Teddi turned away from the camera while posing with a look over her shoulder.

Her curves and toned legs were accentuated in the beige strapless dress with strings hanging on the side.

Teddi wore her signature curly hair down as she posed on a balcony in front of a lit-up building at night.

The small print in the corner of the image read, “yesterday…”

Teddi shared a forward-facing selfie in a bathroom mirror, giving a better view of the front of the strapless neutral dress featuring ruching on the side.

Her strappy nude heels were also more visible in the photo as she covered her face with her phone.

Teddi wrote over the photo, “bathroom selfies always,” with a whale emoji.

Explaining why she prefers bathroom selfies, Teddi wrote, “(bc my social anxiety doesn’t like to take pics in front of people lol).”

Teddi Wright learned to leave ‘cruel’ environments

After exiting Paradise, Teddi shared a telling post that appeared to hint at why she left Bachelor in Paradise.

In the post, Teddi shared two images in a white kitchen as she balanced on one leg and bent the other.

Teddi wore a white crop top and gray shorts in the photos while holding a vase of colorful purple and orange flowers. Her face was covered by her hand in the first pic, and she wore glasses in the second image with her curls tied in a bun.

The Bachelor Nation star captioned the post, “Something I’m proud of learning: 1. leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them.”

Teddi concluded the post, “✨ excited for this next chapter and what the rest of the year will bring ✨.”

While BIP didn’t work out for Teddi, she remains hopeful and continues to enjoy life.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.