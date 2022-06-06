Teddi Wright ‘ready to get hurt again,’ fans think she hinted at BIP appearance

Teddi Wright peaks fans’ curiousity with latest post. Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Teddi Wright’s latest post had fans excited as she appeared to hint at Bachelor in Paradise.

Giving an update on her mood, Teddi expressed being “ready to be hurt again” seemingly after being hurt by Clayton Echard on The Bachelor Season 26.

Fans speculate the post is a sign that rumors are true and Teddi will be one of the many Bachelor Nation stars potentially appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Teddi Wright appears to hint at heading to Paradise

Teddi Wright took to Instagram to share photos of herself hanging out the window of a car.

In the primary photo, Teddi let her signature curls swing in the breeze as she faced away from the camera. The second and third photos saw Teddi giving a glimpse of her smiling face as she appeared carefree with her arm and upper body leaning out of the window on a dark night.

Teddi’s fourth and final photo strayed away from the car pics to include a meme from the hit comedy show The Office.

In the image, the character Michael Scott’s dialogue is written below and reads, “No question about it. I am ready to get hurt again.”

Teddi captioned the post, “mood rn:”

With Teddi seemingly in the mood “to get hurt again,” many fans wondered if she was subtly confirming her Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 appearance. Like The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise features a lot of rejection and hurt, so Teddi could be referencing the show.

Fans think Teddi Wright’s post was a Bachelor in Paradise plug

Fans took to the comments to compliment Teddi’s looks and share their BIP thoughts.

One commenter wrote, “Paradise bound?,” with a crossing finger and smiling emoji.

Another follower commented, “Paradise, here she comes,” with a fitting palm tree emoji.

A commenter appeared confident Teddi’s post was a Bachelor in Paradise plug, writing, “not so subtle parasdise plug I love u.”

Another fan wished Teddi the best if she is one of the many Bachelor Nation stars headed to paradise for filming this month. The fan also expressed the man she hopes Teddi will find love with on the island writing. “Hope you have the best time and come back with a ring on your finger. [ring emoji] I ship Andrew & you.”

The fan appeared to ship Teddi Wright with The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer. Andrew expressed interest in Teddi, so time will tell if the two join the BIP Season 8 cast and spark a connection.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.