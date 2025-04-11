Teddi Mellencamp says conversation about her funeral was ‘light-hearted’ and she is ‘doing well right now’

Teddi Mellencamp got her dark sense of humor from her famous dad, John Mellencamp.

However, did he go too far during a conversation with his cancer-ridden daughter?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is coming to her father’s defense after she shared a recent interaction.

Teddi was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and doctors found four more tumors in her brain after she underwent brain surgery.

Meanwhile, her dad recently called to discuss her being buried in their family mausoleum.

That didn’t sit well with some of her Two Ts in a Pod listeners, who felt the conversation was too dark.

Several media outlets also ran with the story, and Teddi later took to social media to clarify that her dad meant well.

Teddi Mellencamp defends John Mellencamp after ‘light-hearted’ burial conversation

The RHOBH alum posted an Instagram screenshot of a story about the conversation with her dad.

“Teddi Mellencamp says dad John Mellencamp is planning her burial amid cancer battle,” the E! News headline read.

Teddi slammed the headline, noting that the conversation with her dad is being taken out of context.

“I need to clarify that this was a lighthearted conversation, laughing the whole time,” said Teddi. “I am personally doing well right now.”

The mom of three confessed that, given her ongoing health issues, she’s having to deal with things that wouldn’t otherwise be a priority.

Teddi has already discussed creating her will, and now, thanks to her dad, she’s also considering her burial plot.

“The way this is being portrayed isn’t accurate,” said the 43-year-old. “I would love for the headlines to be indicative of what really happened.”

Teddi Mellencamp speaks out. Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

What did John Mellencamp say?

This saga started when Teddi relayed a phone call from her dad while chatting with her podcast co-host, Tamra Judge, in the episode titled Hot Girls Never Die.

“Yesterday, my dad called 11 times in a row,” shared Teddi. “He goes, ‘I just want to make sure that you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.'”

Tamra cut the conversation, exclaiming, “Wait, wait, wait. He did not! John, no!”

However, Teddi was unfazed, laughingly noting that they also discussed where her kids would be buried.

“I go, ‘Do I need to make this commitment right now?” The RHOBH alum continued, “And he goes, ‘Well, you’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.'”

Teddi revealed that the family mausoleum is in Indiana, telling Tamra, “So you’re going to have to visit my grave there.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.