Tayshia Adams teases different ending for Michelle Young than past two previous seasons of The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams will be hosting her second season of The Bachelorette this October, and she’s recently offered up some insight into what’s to come.

Speaking backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Tayshia discussed various exciting topics surrounding The Bachelor franchise.

Tayshia talked about how Michelle Young’s season ends, Clayton Echard possibly being the Bachelor, as well as whether she’ll be hosting The Bachelor.

Tayshia Adams suggests Michelle Young’s season has a unique ending

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tayshia was asked about what she can tease regarding Michelle Young’s season and specifically how Michelle’s journey will conclude.

Tayshia shared, “I don’t think we’ve seen an ending like what happens in a couple seasons now…There’s a lot of highs and lows. All good things.”

So far, the last two seasons, Katie Thurston’s season and Tayshia/Clare’s season ended with the three women finding love and getting engaged to men that they are all still with to this day.

With Tayshia claiming Michelle has a different ending, it could mean that Michelle’s season possibly won’t end in an engagement.

Tayshia was then asked if Michelle was happy, particularly about how her journey played out on The Bachelorette.

Tayshia answered, “I would just say she definitely leaned into her heart and put it all on the line and that’s all you can ask for from a Bachelorette.”

Tayshia sings Clayton Echard’s praises

Along with speaking about Michelle Young, Tayshia was asked about the rumored next bachelor Clayton Echard.

Tayshia has already met Clayton during the filming of Michelle’s season. While Clayton has not been officially announced as the next Bachelor, Tayshia opened up about why Clayton may have been allegedly chosen to be the next leading man.

Discussing Clayton, Tayshia stated, “Truthfully, he’s very personable. He seems super fun and I think he’d be a great Bachelor. He was someone that really had fun on all the dates and so I think if it is him you’re in for a treat.”

Similar to inside sources within the franchise, Tayshia seems to have nothing but positive things to say about Clayton Echard. Fans will have to tune in to see if they agree with Tayshia and the producers’ assessment of Clayton.

Tayshia’s open to hosting The Bachelor

Tayshia was also asked whether she would be hosting the first season of The Bachelor since Chris Harrison’s exit.

Tayshia expressed interest, saying, “Fingers crossed for anything but I don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

While the next host of The Bachelor is up in the air, Tayshia gushed about how much she loves hosting and how she’d be happy to host because she wants to help everybody out, especially the leads, since nobody knows the journey like a fellow lead.

This October, we’ll see the way Tayshia can use her own experiences to help Michelle Young navigate her love journey.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.