Tayshia Adams surprises her mom with designer gift after robbery

Tayshia Adams recently had a blast spending quality time with her mother.

The former Bachelorette raved about her mother’s many admirable attributes during their time together.

Tayshia also shared an upsetting moment her mother recently experienced and overcame at a music concert.

Tayshia revealed that her mother’s car was robbed a month ago when someone smashed the car windows and stole her personal belongings.

Wanting to encourage her mom, Tayshia treated her mother on a shopping trip.

Tayshia expressed gratitude for her mom and the means to treat her mom with a Louis Vuitton gift.

Tayshia Adams celebrates her mother after robbery

Tayshia Adams took to her Instagram Stories to write a post about her mother.

She also included a photo of her mom in a store surrounded by designer purses.

Tayshia wrote with the photo, “A little about this lady right here: The most selfless human being, will give you her last dollar, the shirt off her back, last bite of food, run to the end of the earth for anyone just to make them smile/because that’s just who she is.”

Adding some background, Tayshia shared, “I didn’t grow up in a wealthy family. In fact most opportunities I was privileged to experience was sponsored by my church community/ close family friends. My parents main priority was sending all 4 of us kids to private school (K-college) to receive a better education than they ever had which left them not much wiggle room for much else. Needs came before wants & in pouring so much into us my parents never really had the chance to treat themselves.”

Tayshia revealed the robbery her mom experienced, stating, “Last month my mom was at a music concert for my lil brother & someone smacked the window of her car, stole her purse & other personal belongings & although material things are not everything that feeling of your space/your personal possessions being violated is difficult to shake. But like always she found the good in the situation (that everyone was safe) & moved on.”

Tayshia Adams buys her mom a designer bag

Tayshia went on to explain how her mom bounced back after having items like her purse stolen.

The Bachelorette star wrote, “She bought a chic cheap purse to replace what was taken (& I say chic because my mom has the best style all while ballin on a budget) and has slowly been replacing the rest since.”

Tayshia shared how she wanted to give back to her mom by surprising her with a designer gift she never had.

Buying her mom Louis Vuitton, Tayshia snapped a picture of her mom with her shopping bag outside the store.

Tayshia wrote over the photo, “Of course I made her take a cheesy pic in front of the store with her bag because whyyyy not!! For the mess!!”

