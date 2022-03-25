Tayshia Adams hints at a possible comeback to the Bachelor franchise in the future

Tayshia Adams hints at a possible comeback to the Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams has been a prominent face throughout Bachelor Nation over the past few years. From her debut on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019 to Bachelor in Paradise, to her surprising leading role as The Bachelorette after Clare Crawley’s shocking exit.

She not only appeared as a contestant on all three shows but she was announced as a co-host for The Bachelorette during Michelle Young and Katie Thurston’s seasons, with former alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. Moreover, she also was a host on two different Bachelor podcasts: Bachelor Happy Hour and Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.

She not only appeared as a contestant on all three shows but she was announced as a co-host for The Bachelorette during Michelle Young and Katie Thurston’s seasons, with former alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. However, After The Final Rose of Clayton Echard’s season, it was a shock to hear that Jesse Palmer, not the two women, would be hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

What has Tayshia said about her future in the Bachelor franchise?

Now Tayshia is speaking out on the matter, but what she said might be surprising to hear.

While Tayshia has been seen back-and-forth between Los Angeles and New York City, she revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she may not just be done yet with the franchise.

She stated, “It’s a pause,” speaking of the possibility of coming back to the Bachelor Nation franchise in the future.

As for right now, Tayshia declared, “I have to say, at least, that time really served me. It’s taken up a lot of ‘me time’ for the last four years … I’m ready to just do the next thing.”

Tayshia Adams Breaks Down Her Dating Drews and Don'ts

Watch this video on YouTube

What did Tayshia’s co-host, Kaitlyn Bristowe, have to say on the same matter?

Kaitlyn Bristowe, on the other hand, had some comments about not being asked back to co-host The Bachelorette with Tayshia. She stated that while she will be supporting Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from afar, she is extremely sad that she won’t be front and center to help support them on their journey this season.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

However, she did also say that she was trying to stay optimistic about it as well because not hosting this season would allow her to have more time to wedding plan for her and her fiancé, Jason Tartick’s upcoming nuptials.

Jesse Palmer made his hosting debut this past season while he tried to help Clayton Echard maneuver his way as The Bachelor. While Tayshia and Kaitlyn seemed to be expecting to host the first-ever co-Bachelorette for an entire season, it wasn’t in the cards. Jesse was named the returning host for Gabby and Rachel’s season on Clayton’s After The Final Rose segment.

While Tayshia has searched for her next step professionally, she has been an important name and face to the Bachelor Nation franchise. By her words, it seems like she’s not quite ready to shut the door on it just yet.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.