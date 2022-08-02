Tayshia Adams gets dolled up with ‘no filter’ 

Tayshia Adams has appeared on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams remains busy as she builds a career for herself away from The Bachelor franchise.

A consistent factor in her many ventures and social media activity is showing off her stunning looks and sense of style.

Throughout this summer, Tayshia has often shared showstopping snaps with followers, including many bikini pics.

Recently, Tayshia opted for a more covered-up look as she let her face have the spotlight.

The Bachelorette Season 16 lead put her beauty on display in a recent selfie.

Getting her makeup professionally done, Tayshia went filter free to show off her dolled-up face.

Tayshia Adams smiles with no filter

Tayshia Adams took to her Instagram Stories to share a close-up selfie.

In the photo, Tayshia’s dark tresses hung down as she kept her hair away from her face to show off her makeup.

The Bachelor Nation beauty gave a smile while flaunting full brows, lush lashes, blues, bronzer, and a neutral-toned lip with brown lip liner.

Tayshia wore a gray hoodie as she posed against the wood and wrote over the photo, ‘No filters needed when the Queen beats your face.”

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams’ history with The Bachelor franchise

Tayshia Adams is one of Bachelor Nation’s most experienced members regarding her previous involvement with The Bachelor franchise.

While many Bachelor Nations stars have made more than one appearance within the franchise, Tayshia has appeared on all the shows in various roles and found success each time.

Tayshia debuted on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, where she made it into Colton’s top three before being sent home after fantasy suites with fellow runner-up, Hannah Godwin.

Tayshia then went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, where she had the attention of several Bachelor Nation men on the island.

Ultimately, Tayshia chose to pursue a love connection with The Bachelorette Season 15 star John Paul Jones.

Tayshia and JPJ broke up on the island but rekindled by the time of the Bachelor in Paradise reunion. However, their relationship away from cameras was short-lived, and the two split up.

Tayshia was chosen to take over for Clare Crawley as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 16.

While starring as the Bachelorette, Tayshia found love with Zac Clark, and the two got engaged.

The two remained together for a while before emotionally calling off their engagement.

On top of hosting a Bachelor Nation podcast, Tayshia went on to host two seasons of The Bachelorette with co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe when Chris Harrison exited.

Tayshia’s star continues to rise as she pursues opportunities away from the franchise.

