Taylor Swift was one of the first to know about Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko’s relationship

Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko talk about the celebrity who knew about their relationship. Pic credit: @beccatilley/Instagram

Becca Tilley has been on not just one but two seasons of The Bachelor. She was runner-up on Season 19 with Chris Soules and made it until Week 7 on Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of the show.

While she was heartbroken by the loss of those two relationships, Becca made so many true and real friendships with the women in both seasons, particularly with JoJo Fletcher.

For the past four years, however, Becca has been in a new relationship, one that she has kept on the down-low and extremely tight-lipped.

However, this hush-hush news broke about a week ago when Becca and her girlfriend, singer Hayley Kiyoko came out publicly with their relationship. Finally, those closest to the couple could outwardly talk about the duo.

Who knew about Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko’s relationship before it was announced?

According to @bachelordirttt on Instagram, “Outside of their family & close friends, Taylor Swift was the 1st person to learn of Hayley & Becca’s relationship.”

The caption went on to say, jokingly, “Hayley & Taylor actually performed together! Good thing they didn’t break up so T Swift couldn’t write about them in a song (two laughing-crying face emojis).”

Also, Becca was quoted on the page confirming this news as she declared, “The first person who found out outside of my family and friends in a weird way, I think was Taylor Swift.”

She went on to say, “Because I flew out for Hayley [when she] went on stage with her in Boston, and after the show, I got to meet Taylor in her dressing room.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Becca and Hayley coming out publicly

Last week, during a lunch party for Hayley’s new music video that featured a Bachelorette theme, the two shared a kiss that was seen by others there. It was then posted by a source onto TikTok where it obviously went viral.

The twosome also seemed entranced with one another as Becca was in the music video, and she and Hayley had quite the eye contact going on near the end of the song and video, hinting at something.

Moreover, before actually stating it officially on Instagram, the two had been seen together at the 2022 Elle Hollywood Rising party, too.

Regardless of who knew when about Hayley and Becca, Bachelor Nation alums and fans couldn’t be happier for her and only wish the couple the very best!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.