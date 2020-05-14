Tanner Tolbert says Peter Weber was too indecisive for The Bachelor and says Peter needed to focus on himself

Tanner Tolbert knows what it takes to get through a season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise.

He appeared on both and finally found love with Jade Roper on Bachelor In Paradise in 2015.

They got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child in 2017. Their second child was born in 2019. In other words, Tanner knows that love and a family are both possible after The Bachelor journey is over.

This year, he watched Peter Weber’s journey on the show, and he believes that Peter’s season was unsuccessful because of a single reason — he didn’t think about himself.

This was a common theme throughout Peter’s season, as he proved he tried to please his mom by picking Hannah Ann over Madison Prewett.

Tanner Tolbert says Peter had a rough time on The Bachelor

Tanner spoke out about his experiences and why he thought Peter’s season ended up being so bad. In fact, he believes Peter had a tough time on the show.

“I feel like he tried to make too many people happy, whereas if he just focused on making himself happy, he would have probably done a better job and have a better outcome,” Tolbert explained to US Weekly recently. “Yeah, he had a rough go at it.”

He also made reference to previous villains on the show, who perhaps thought too much about themselves and what they wanted. Both men ended up being labeled villains because of how their seasons ended.

“I think guys like Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] and Juan Pablo [Galavis] are probably clapping their hands because it’s another guy giving them a run for their money,” Tanner explains.

Arie did the same thing as Peter, as he got engaged to Becca Kufrin, but ended up changing his mind. He then pursued Lauren, who he had sent home during the finale.

As for Juan Pablo, he ended up not proposing, but not before misleading Clare Crawley, who he sent home in favor of Nikki Ferrell.

Tanner Tolbert recently made headlines over cheating on a gaming platform

Tanner has stayed somewhat out of the Bachelor spotlight since his time on Bachelor In Paradise. He is raising his kids with Jape and staying safe during this quarantine.

The couple made headlines back in January of this year, as they won $1 million as part of a sports fantasy league for the NFL. However, within days, they were investigated for allegedly cheating.

It would later be revealed that they had lost the $1 million winnings because of cheating. They continue to deny the allegations.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.