Tanner Tolbert and daughter Emerson cheer on the Chiefs to victory

Tanner Tolbert, and his daughter, Emerson, are a father-daughter duo. Pic credit: @tanner.tolbert/Instagram

It seems as if Tanner Tolbert and his oldest child, daughter Emerson (Emmy), are two peas in a pod. Their father-daughter duo is evidently strong, as they are seen cheering together, as both are fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tanner Tolbert is a good ole’ Midwestern boy

A native of the Kansas City metro area, Tanner grew up in the Wheat State and went to Blue Valley West High School. He then worked as a General Sales Manager at Legends Toyota.

In fact, he and his wife, Jade, built their first home together in Kansas City, Kansas, before heading off to California to start a new chapter.

So it comes as no surprise that Tanner would be a Chiefs fan and would want his own children to inherit his love for his team.

Tanner must have passed on his hometown roots to his daughter, as they are both shown wearing Patrick Mahomes jerseys with their hands up in the air, holding a #1 finger, signaling success.

This came after the Chiefs’ come-from-behind, nail-biting win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening. Both Tanner and Emmy were all smiles as they cheered on the team from the comfort of their own home.

Back and forth emotions

Tanner captioned his post with, “We were so sad for about 13 seconds or so…#chiefskingdom.” Tanner and Emmy were so sad because the Bills scored a touchdown with only 13 seconds left in regulation after the quarterback, Josh Allen, marched his team down the field.

However, that glum and defeated feeling turned around real quick for Tanner and his daddy’s girl, Emmy, as Patrick Mahomes took charge and made two long passes to put the Chiefs in field goal range.

When Butker came on the field to make that kick, Tanner and Emmy probably held their breath just like everyone else in Chiefs Kingdom. Their smiles showed it all in the photo Tanner posted, as they let out a huge exhale and screams of joy.

Sorry Bills fans

However, not all Bachelor Nation alums were impressed with the victory. Kaitlyn Bristowe comments on his post, “Too soon.”

Fans of Kaitlyn and her fiancé, Jason Tartick, know how much they love the Buffalo Bills and support the team. So obviously, those two were extremely unhappy and bummed with the Chiefs/Bills game outcome.

