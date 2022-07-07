Tania Maduro shows off her different ‘date night’ looks with 90 Day Fiance fans

Tania Maduro clued 90 Day Fiance fans in to what her outfits for a date night look like. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro has put herself in the spotlight lately for enjoying her carefree single life and she just shared a bit more of what that looks like.

Tania wanted to express her style to 90 Day Fiance fans, specifically when it came to her date night attire. In two photos she posted on Instagram, Tania opted for “cute and casual” looks.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers saw Tania and her South African now-estranged husband Syngin Colchester have a tearful breakup. Tania waved Syngin goodbye as he took off cross country to start his bachelor life in Arizona.

Since then, Tania has been rumored to be a cast member on Season 3 of The Single Life and she has spent a lot of time embracing her freedom.

Tania Maduro shows 90 Day Fiance fans what her date night outfits look like

Tania used her Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of herself wearing outfits she would wear to go on a date.

In the picture on the left, Tania was wearing an orange, crop-top, short-sleeved shirt paired with jean capris and her hair tied up.

In the right image, Tania wore a patterned dress with her hair down.

She was not showing much skin in either photo and described, “#DateNight Doesn’t have to be stressful. Cute and casual for me because this is authentically me.”

Tania Maduro was the villain of several seasons within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

When Tania was originally on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with Syngin, she gained a bad reputation after she blatantly told Syngin that she didn’t think he was her soulmate. Hearing that crushed Syngin at the time and caused viewers to find disdain for Tania.

When Syngin and Tania appeared on Season 5 of Happily Ever After?, Tania found herself in the hot seat with viewers again. After Tania vented about Syngin not being a responsible adult and slammed their compatibility with Syngin’s whole family while having a mouth full of steak, viewers sounded off.

Since then, Tania has not done or said anything to the degree she did in the past and has mostly stayed out of the negativity she experienced before.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.