Tania Maduro reacts to her ‘replacement’ after Syngin Colchester debuts new girlfriend

Tania Maduro shared her reaction to the news of her estranged husband, Syngin Colchester’s, new relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans found out that alum Syngin Colchester has a new girlfriend, as he debuted her on his Instagram last week.

It looks like his estranged wife, Tania Maduro, took notice of the public display because she had a social media reaction, albeit she claims to have been joking.

Tania made a video in which she portrayed herself seeing Syngin’s loving post with his new girl. The intro “when you see your ‘replacement,'” was written across the video.

Tania had a snarled look on her face before throwing her phone down and walking away.

However, Tania’s actual reaction may be in the caption where she said she was “seriously happy” for Syngin and told fans not to use her “to throw shade at” Syngin and his girlfriend.

Tania and Syngin got married on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance despite Tania not believing that Syngin was her soulmate.

Tania Maduro joked about Syngin Colchester having a new girlfriend

Tania shared a very short video to her Instagram page where she addressed her feelings on Syngin going public with his new girlfriend.

In the video, Tania looked annoyingly at her phone before throwing it down after she acted like she saw Syngin’s relationship debut post.

However, in the caption, Tania expressed how she really felt.

She stated, “[Tongue-out/wink face emoji] But seriously I’m happy for Syngin and his new chapter! PS. Don’t use me to throw shade at them.”

Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro are 90 Day Fiance franchise staples

Before Tania and Syngin broke up in late Fall 2021, the pair appeared on Season 5 of Happily Ever After? after their original run on Season 7 of the flagship series.

The then-couple appeared on Foody Call, 90 Day Diaries, Love Games, and Bares All.

Tania and Syngin’s official breakup was highlighted in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where they shared a tearful goodbye before Syngin took off to move cross country.

Syngin’s new bachelor life was then focused on for the rest of the season as he settled in Arizona.

Tania has been flaunting being single and showing off that she has been living her best life.

She was spotted filming for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, as reported by a fan who happened to be in Aruba at the same beach as Tania.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.