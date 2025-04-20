Tamron Hall was told ‘not to come back’ to host Sister Wives Tell Alls: Here’s why

Talk show host Tamron Hall is sharing the reason she hasn’t returned to host the Sister Wives Tell Alls.

For several early seasons, Tamron served as the series’ post-season hostess.

During her tenure, Tamron put Kody Brown and his then-four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, and some of their kids, in the hot seat.

Many Sister Wives viewers appreciated Tamron’s no-holds-barred approach to interviewing the Browns.

Tamron’s fans have called for her to replace Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan, the current Tell All hostess.

But apparently, “some people” weren’t so fond of the questions she was asking the family.

Tamron recently welcomed Sister Wives star Meri Brown on the show for their first reunion in years after not seeing each other face-to-face since 2015.

Meri accepted the invitation after being asked for years to join Tamron on stage and finally agreed to sit down and chat with her.

Tamron said ‘some people’ thought her Tell All questions were ‘too tough’

Before their emotional on-stage encounter, Tamron reminded her audience that she hadn’t seen Meri since she last hosted a Tell All.

“I will be honest with you: I was told not to come back because some people thought that the questions were too tough that I was asking,” Tamron revealed.

Tamron didn’t name names, but in a later portion of her interview with Meri, it was clear who she was talking about.

Meri confirms that Kody Brown ‘isn’t a fan’ of Tamron’s

“I’ve gotten to know [Kody], and full disclosure, I don’t think he’s a fan of mine. And I’m okay with that,” Tamron confessed to Meri.

Meri confirmed Tamron’s suspicions, adding, “I don’t think he is, either.”

“I suspected that he wasn’t,” Tamron added.

“I mean, you know, you hold people accountable, and some people don’t wanna be,” Meri said, taking a dig at her ex-husband, while seemingly outing him as the culprit who didn’t want Tamron to return as the Tell All host.

Meri says some of the Browns ‘struggled with’ Tamron holding them ‘accountable’

In an Instagram clip from their interview, Meri expanded on some of the Browns’ concerns about not wanting to be held accountable during Tell Alls, although she didn’t call out anyone specifically.

She told Tamron, “I know there are people in the family who struggled with your wanting to hold them accountable, which is why they didn’t… that’s what you do!”

“You hold people accountable. When people don’t want to be held accountable, they kick ya out of the club,” Meri said.

Tamron didn’t want to host the Sister Wives Tell Alls

During their exchange, Tamron admitted that at first, she wasn’t interested in hosting the Sister Wives Tell Alls.

“I am being very honest with you to tell you that initially, I did not want to host that show. I was asked to do it, and at the time, I said, ‘It’s a check. Done,” Tamron told her viewers.

But after getting to know the family and falling “so deeply in love” with the Browns’ children, Tamron had a change of heart.

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns for Part B on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c on TLC.