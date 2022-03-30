Tamra Judge reveals that Denise Richards tried to hook up with her at BravoCon

Tamra Judge makes a salacious claim against Denise Richards. Pic credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge recently wrapped filming on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor. The Girls Trip was full of drama and fights, but also new friendships.

Both Tamra and former Beverly Hills Housewife Brandi Glanville, who used to dislike one another, became friends after realizing how much they had in common. They also realized WHO they had in common.

Insiders close to the former OC Housewife have revealed that Tamra claims that Denise Richards tried to hook up with her, much like her new friend Brandi Glanville claimed.

What is RHOC’s Tamra Judge claiming happened with Denise Richards?

Tamra claimed former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise sexually propositioned her at BravoCon in November 2019. She reportedly told this story to Brandi while they were filming RHUGT over the winter. Evidently, the interaction between Tamra and Brandi regarding Denise is a main storyline in the second season.

The accusation is an interesting one given the history of similar claims made about Denise by Brandi. It is being reported that multiple sources are confirming that Tamra opened up to Brandi about this encounter after she and Brandi discussed the affair Brandi and Denise had. There are no specifics on exactly what Tamra is claiming happened between her and Denise, but viewers will need to tune in to find out the juicy details.

The sexual affair between then-current Housewife Denise and friend of Brandi was a main Season 10 storyline on the RHOBH franchise. Brandi claimed that she and Denise carried on a months-long tryst behind the back of Denise’s new husband, Aaron Phypers. Brandi also claimed that Denise told her that the marriage to Aaron was an open marriage and that they had an understanding as far as extramarital relationships were concerned.

Brandi gave a pretty convincing version of the events.

Regarding Denise, she said, “It was nonstop from her after the first night we met.”

Her account had Denise texting her constantly, wanting to stop by her house, or meet for drinks, but Brandi was beginning to have a change of heart.

“I just didn’t want to be alone with her, because I felt that she had a lot of dude energy, like she really wanted me.” she said.

The whole affair ended on a sour note when Brandi claimed on camera that they had eventually engaged in a sexual relationship while Denise was shooting a television movie out of town.

Denise left RHOBH after Season 10, vehemently denied the allegation, and reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to Brandi, and also to Bravo.

Sources close to Denise denied Tamra’s allegation, saying the story is not true.

There isn’t ‘a dull moment’ on RHUGT Season 2

Dorinda hosted the series at her estate, and along with Brandi and Tamra, it stars Jill Zarin (RHONY), Vicki Gunvalson (RHOC), Taylor Armstrong (RHOBH), Eva Marcille (RHOA), and Phaedra Parks (RHOA).

When it comes to what to expect from RHUGT Season 2 and the ladies, Dorinda says it’s a “s**t show.” With all of the big personalities, viewers would expect nothing less.

She told Page Six, “Listen, eight iconic women – these are real women, and each one is strong, and each one is sassy, and each one’s got something to say. And, I mean, there’s highs, there’s lows, there’s goods, there’s bads, we make it nice, we laughed, we cried, we did it all, so there’s not going to be a dull moment.”

Viewers will be very anxious to see how this unfolds and look forward to evaluating Brandi and Tamra’s accounts against Denise’s firm denials.

RHUGT Season 2 is expected to premiere on NBC’s Peacock streaming service in Summer 2022.