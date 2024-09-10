Tamra Judge responds to Jennifer Pedranti’s claim she called Bravo and tried to get her fired from RHOC

Tamra Judge is not just ticking off The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers with her behavior this season; she’s also getting a lot of heat for her off-camera antics.

Monsters and Critics recently shared a story from Radio Andy host Kiki Monique, who revealed that Tamra called her boss Andy Cohen to try and have her fired.

The 57-year-old was upset that people had called in to trash her and her new bestie, Alexis Bellino.

Her former friend Vicki Gunvalson commented on the accusation and noted that the behavior was typical of Tamra. However, another cast member also had a similar experience.

Jennifer Pedranti commented on the story and claimed that Tamra did the same thing to her.

Tamra responded to Jennifer’s accusation and radio host Kiki’s initial claims about trying to have her fired.

Jennifer Pedranti accuses Tamra Judge of trying to get her fired from RHOC

Tamra Judge is digging a hole, and pretty soon, it will be hard for her to dig herself out.

Aside from her cruel behavior towards castmate and former friend Shannon Beador, she’s also getting called out for her offscreen antics.

X user @madbeefs posted the RHOC star’s response to Kiki after getting dragged by social media users.

“I did not try to get Kiki fired 🤦‍♀️ Jesus this is just crazy,” she wrote.

However, there’s more evidence that this is Tamra’s MO, and the proof is from her castmate Jennifer Pedranti.

She responded to the post shared on Scheana Shay’s podcast page, where Kiki shared her story.

“I need my job as well. She just did the same thing…best of luck to you both,” wrote Jennifer.

Pic credit: @MadBeefs/X

Did Tamra admit to reporting a cast member to Bravo?

A blogger contacted Tamra via DM regarding Jennifer’s claims, and her response was also shared on X.

So Tamra messaged this 😭 pic.twitter.com/fuG13nDgrd — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) September 9, 2024

In the post, Tamra explained that she called Bravo and “reported” someone on the cast saying “horrible things” about her and her husband, Eddie Judge. In the message, she blasted Jennifer.

“She’s crying to people saying I’m trying to get her fired,” wrote Tamra.

After the screenshot was shared on X, Jennifer jumped in the comments and retorted, “No tears here…and if I were crying you would see ACTUAL tears.”

Pic credit: @MadBeefs/X

The RHOC newbie accused Tamra of using her platform to “trash people,” noting some of the things she’s said about Jennifer’s fiance, Ryan Boyajian.

“put a hit on me, going to jail, It’s Dark, He’a a criminal…” but when someone makes a comment about her… she calls and reports it ✌️,” claimed Jennifer.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.