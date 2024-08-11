Tamra Judge fires back at fan accusing her of making up with Alexis Bellino to ‘bully and embarrass’ Shannon Beador on RHOC

Tamra Judge has been feeling the heat from The Real Housewives of Orange County fans this season as she navigates her friendship with returning cast member Alexis Bellino.

At the same time, Tamra’s bond with Shannon Beador has imploded to the point that the pair can’t even be around each other without a screaming match.

With so much drama between the women, fans have been weighing in on the timing of Tamra repairing her friendship with Alexis.

Throughout the first five episodes of RHOC Season 18, Alexis has come in hot, claiming that Shannon has made her boyfriend, John Jansen, look bad to their friend group.

The drama came to a head in Thursday’s episode when Tamra accused Shannon of being an alcoholic at a packed dinner party, leading to viewers lashing out at Tamra.

A fan used a video of Vicki Gunvalson going off to get their point across that Tamra made amends with Alexis at Bravo Con “solely to bully and embarrass Shannon on national TV.”

Tamra is called out

“Shannon doesn’t need Vicki to do her dirty work, it’s called sisterhood.”

Tamra literally befriended “Lexi” at bravo con solely to bully and embarrass Shannon on national TV. Shannon doesn’t need Vicki to do her dirty work, it’s called sisterhood #RHOC



pic.twitter.com/ltJ3KeLOCs — Tay G (@gou_tay) August 9, 2024

Always one to respond to fans calling her out, Tamra claimed that she “didn’t know” Alexis was returning to the show at Bravo Con.

“Plus, she and John hadn’t even met yet,” she fired back.

“Nice try at rewriting history to fit your narrative.”

Tamra Judge argues with a fan on social media. Pic credit: @TamraJudgeOC/X and @gou_tay/X

The fan responded that the “optics” Tamra is putting out do not align with what she’s saying on social media regarding how she’s treated Shannon and is “using” Alexis as “a lap dog to weaponize alcoholism.”

Tamra doubled down, saying she tried to help Shannon during the off-season.

“At the end of the day, you will believe what you want to believe. I know the truth,” she concluded.

Tamra also called out a fan this week

This isn’t the first time this week that Tamra has taken a fan to task on social media for their comments.

She shared a photo and statement about her daughter Sophia’s return to the show and was met with criticism because the fans said they were not interested in the cast’s families.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is headed in an unpredictable direction after the most recent war of words between Alexis, Tamra, and Shannon, meaning that we’ll be tuning into the next episode as soon as it airs.

It’s rare for a reality show in its 18th season to be in such a great place, but RHOC is putting the other cities to shame.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.