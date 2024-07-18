Tamra Judge drags Vicki Gunvalson for trashing her on a podcast: ‘Girl needs the money!’

Once upon a time, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were great friends.

The Real Housewives of Orange County favorites have had several bust-ups in the past, but there’s never been a distance this big.

With Vicki filming for RHOC Season 18, it seemed inevitable they would hash out their differences and repair their friendship.

After filming, the pair continued to exchange jabs on social media and podcasts, so there has been no resolution.

The big issue seems to be Vicki’s belief that Tamra didn’t treat Shannon Beador well after her DUI arrest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Onscreen, Tamra is now best friends with Shannon’s nemesis, Alexis Bellino, which has already given us a lot of drama in just one episode.

Tamra claps back at Vicki

After Vicki trash-talked Tamra this week, the latter complained about it on social media.

“She doesn’t want to be around me but named her podcast after me and talks about me on every episode,” Tamra complained.

She doesn’t want to be around me but named her podcast after me and talks about me on every episode. 🤔😂 #RHOC https://t.co/Gl0gou2MWK — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) July 18, 2024

The purpose of podcasts for reality stars nowadays seems to be to get as many controversial topics in there as possible to generate a conversation.

Fans understandably had some thoughts about Tamra calling Vicki out, and she even responded to some of them.

One fan said that they hoped the one-time friends didn’t make up.

“If a person can lie about cancer that easily she’s not worth it,” the fan added.

Tamra is not Team Vicki. Pic credit: @juanderful19/X and @tamrajudgeoc/X

“Exactly. My husband has been telling me that for years,” Tamra fired back.

Another fan wondered if Tamra was “really surprised” about Vicki talking about her.

“Nope! Just disappointed,” Tamra responded.

Tamra Judge agrees with fans. Pic credit: @cobaxingram/ and @tamrajudgeoc/X

Another fan called Vicki “disgusting” and accused her of using Tamra “for clickbait.”

Tamra Judge is over Vicki Gunvalson. Pic credit: @judykay65/X and @tamrajudgeoc/x

“Girl needs the money,” Tamra shared.

Tamra and Vicki face off during RHOC Season 18

There’s no telling what goes down between Tamra and Vicki on RHOC Season 18, but we know they take part in a Traitors-esque murder mystery hosted by Teddi Mellencamp.

The exciting part about Season 18 so far is that the dynamics are far different from previous seasons, giving it a new lease on life.

While shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Potomac have grown stale, RHOC is currently firing from all cylinders because the cast understands that the show needs fun drama to remain a success.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.