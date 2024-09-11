Tamra Judge blames bad behavior on editing and teases vindication at the RHOC reunion: ‘a lot of stuff has been cut out’

Tamra Judge is not taking the blame for her villainous portrayal on The Real Housewives of Orange County amid ongoing backlash regarding her behavior.

The 57-year-old is bidding her time until the reunion to say her piece, claiming that “a lot of was cut” from the show.

One thing that didn’t get edited out was Tamra’s poor treatment of her former friend Shannon Beador.

Shannon went into Season 18 fresh off a DUI arrest and a breakup with longtime boyfriend John Janssen who was dating the newest RHOC addition, Alexis Bellino.

Viewers expected Tamra to support Shannon throughout her ordeal, but we witnessed quite the opposite.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the RHOC star slammed claims that she wasn’t supportive of her former tres amigas partner claiming that she was by Shannon’s side until she reached a breaking point.

Meanwhile, Tamra is confident that when it all comes out at the reunion she’ll finally be vindicated.

Tamra Judge teases vindication at the RHOC reunion and claims ‘a lot’ was edited from the show

Tamra opened up to the Daily Mail regarding the tumultuous season that is still playing out.

However, the RHOC star is waiting for Season 18 to end so she can finally fill in the blanks for viewers who continue to express outrage at her behavior.

“I’m actually really looking forward to the reunion because I feel like it’s a time where a lot of questions that haven’t been answered are going to be answered,’ she told the media outlet.

The mom of three seemingly blamed production for the backlash against her, exclaiming, “Like, why do you keep showing me heated, but you don’t show me why I’m heated?”

Tamra hinted that she wasn’t the only one having an issue with editing, claiming “There’s a lot of people complaining that a lot of stuff has been cut out.”

However, she’s ready to clear up everything at the reunion adding, “It’s going to be my time to explain that a lot of stuff.”

Tamra denies turning her back on former friend Shannon Beador

One thing that Tamra will have to explain is her horrid treatment of Shannon Beador.

During her chat with the media outlet, the RHOC star slammed claims that she dropped Shannon for a friendship with Alexis.

“That’s the farthest thing from the truth,” claimed Tamra, who noted that she was there for the 60-year-old after her DUI arrest.

“I was by her side and it got to a point where I couldn’t sit back and watch her continue to drink like that and lie to the public and say she wasn’t,” said Tamra.

The Bravo star claimed she tried another approach with Shannon, but her tough love didn’t work.

“She actually turned on me and started saying some horrible things about me, so I just decided to back off,” explained Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.