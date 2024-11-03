Tamra Judge bashed for inserting herself in RHUGT drama involving Brandi Glanville

Another day, another reason for Tamra Judge to get dragged on social media, and this time, it’s not about her behavior on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The outspoken Bravo star has inserted herself in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip drama.

The controversial season of the spinoff show might never see the light of day due to the mess involving cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.

Caroline accused the RHOBH alum of inappropriate behavior towards her, an accusation Brandi has vehemently denied.

Vicki Gunvalson, who also filmed the show in Morrocco with the feuding duo, recently chimed in, seemingly co-signing Brandi’s version of events.

Tamra has now jumped into the ring claiming that Vicki told her a different story about Brandi and Caroline and even sent her a photo while the incident was playing out.

However, Tamra is getting dragged online for commenting on the incident, seemingly in an attempt to undermine Vicki.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge shares information about Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville

The RHOC star chimed in on the RHUGT drama while at the TWOTSCON event.

Tamra was on stage with her podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp and special guest Heather Dubrow and seemingly answered a question from the audience about the situation.

“I was sent a picture from Vicki Gunvalson from Morocco,” Tamra exclaimed. “Brandi was on top of Caroline, and Caroline was trying to push her off.’

Tamra reenacted Caroline’s stance in the photo, leaning backward in her chair with both hands stretched forward.

“Her hands were like this and pushing her away,” added the 57-year-old.

Tamra gets backlash for her involvement in the RHUGT scandal

A clip of Tamra’s comment has been making the rounds online, and now she’s getting dragged for inserting herself in the drama.

“Tamra speaking on something that has nothing to do with her yet again,” one commenter exclaimed.

“Crazy how she waited until the Bravo fanbase turned on her before speaking up, in defense of Caroline against one of Bravo’s other most loathed HWs. #deflection,” added someone else.

An Instagram user said, “so you’re telling me tamra, of all people, sat on this info for 2 years… I’m not buying it 🙄🙄.”

Another noted, “She’s not trying to defend Caroline…she’s trying to go after Vicki.”

Speaking of Vicki, Tamra’s recent remarks were in response to what the RHOC alum said about Caroline on My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.

“She has some explaining to do to her husband if that does air and him seeing that she was not pushing back at all,” shared Vicki. “And the truth will come out if the show airs.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.